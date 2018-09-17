In this July 26, 2018, file photo, host and executive producer Tom Arnold participates in Viceland’s “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold” panel during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. A purported scuffle at a pre-Emmys bash between Arnold and Mark Burnett, a producer of ‚ÄúThe Apprentice‚Äù has led to an exchange on social media. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Trump-tape-hunting Tom Arnold, ‘Apprentice’ producer scuffle

LOS ANGELES — A scuffle between Tom Arnold and a producer of “The Apprentice” has led to an exchange on social media.

Arnold tweeted that producer Mark Burnett choked him at a pre-Emmys party Sunday in Los Angeles. Burnett’s wife, actress Roma Downey, tweeted that Arnold “tried to ambush” the couple, and she posted a photo of what she says is her bruised hand.

Arnold’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told The Hollywood Reporter that Burnett “attacked” Arnold.

Actress Alyson Hannigan tweeted that she witnessed the confrontation and thought it was a joke until security jumped in.

Police say no report was taken. Emails to the celebrities’ representatives were not immediately returned.

Arnold’s new show, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes,” is set to debut Tuesday. The show follows Arnold’s attempts to find tapes that show Donald Trump expressing bigoted views on the set of “The Apprentice,” which Burnett produces.

The Associated Press

Previous story
London Fashion Week: Victoria Beckham brings it home
Next story
The Emmy winner is … maybe viewers, diversity, ‘SNL’ brand

Just Posted

Weather not a factor for Terry Fox Run participants

Terry Fox Run in Red Deer moving to new location in 2019

Stretching for a good cause at Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer

Funds raised go to Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

Dawe and St. Pat’s Run happens Tuesday

Red Deer students to participate

Lighting the night to raise money for cancer research

Red Deer’s Dorota Burghardt didn’t think she would survive after being diagnosed… Continue reading

Red Deerians reflect on recovery

It’s been a long road to recovery for Red Deer’s James Olafson.… Continue reading

WATCH: Chowing down on wings in Central Alberta

The fifth Central Alberta Wing Fest was held in support of the Access for All Playground in Red Deer

Canadian home sales rise by 0.9 per cent between July and August: CREA

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales rose by… Continue reading

The Emmy winner is … maybe viewers, diversity, ‘SNL’ brand

LOS ANGELES — As Emmy Award nominees nervously wait to hear their… Continue reading

Trump-tape-hunting Tom Arnold, ‘Apprentice’ producer scuffle

LOS ANGELES — A scuffle between Tom Arnold and a producer of… Continue reading

Easier gambling has sports worried about fighting the fix

OCEANPORT, N.J. — It’s early in a college basketball game and Team… Continue reading

Chinese official: Beijing should target goods needed by US

BEIJING — One of China’s most prominent figures in global finance says… Continue reading

Old Davis Cup format shines bright in US-Croatia series

ZADAR, Croatia — Fans banging drums and blowing trumpets for hours on… Continue reading

Lundqvist happy to be part of Rangers’ rebuilding

Henrik Lundqvist is entering his 14th season in the NHL, having spent… Continue reading

Florence flooding spreads as storm heads northeast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — With Wilmington cut off from the rest of North… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month