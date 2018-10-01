In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event held at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park during New York Fashion Week in New York. President Donald Trump has panned Saturday Night Live’s season premiere but tweeted praise for Kanye West. As the show ended, West took the stage wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and made an unscripted pro-Trump speech after the credits rolled. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

Trump tweets praise for Kanye West on Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has panned Saturday Night Live’s season premiere but tweeted praise for Kanye West, who closed the show with a pro-Trump message.

Saturday’s show opened with Matt Damon playing Brett Kavanaugh in a parody of Thursday’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on sexual assault claims.

As the show ended, West took the stage wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and made an unscripted pro-Trump speech after the credits rolled.

Videos of the speech circulated on social media.

Trump tweeted Sunday that he didn’t watch the show — it’s “no longer funny” and “is just a political ad for the Dems.”

He added: “Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

The Associated Press

Trump tweets praise for Kanye West on Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has panned Saturday Night Live’s season… Continue reading

