Contributed photo The cast of ‘Letterkenny’ will perform in Red Deer Dec. 15.

TV’s Letterkenny gang bring live ‘encore’ stage show to Red Deer next month

Original sketches will unfold at Centrium on Dec. 15

What is it about quirky Canadians in small towns that makes for a televised laugh riot?

Whether it’s Trailer Park Boys, Corner Gas, or now, Letterkenny — which is coming to Red Deer as a live stage show on Dec. 15 at the Centrium — Canadian audiences can’t seem to get enough off-the-wall, rural wackiness.

Nathan Dales, who plays dairy farmer Daryl in Letterkenny, thinks Canadians simply like fringe comedy. We need humour, he figures, to get us through our long winters.

For the uninitiated, his CraveTV show, now in its seventh season, can be described as an edgier version of Corner Gas. It’s about a bunch of misfits in Ontario, instead of Saskatchewan, who have occasional ”dust ups” with rivals and spend a lot of time playing cribbage or doing next to nothing.

“Canadians have an interesting sense of humour,” concludes Dales, who grew up on The Kids in the Hall and Trailer Park Boys.

Much like his character, Daryl, we like to ponder “the bigger stuff” in life — but we also have an appreciation for the plain silly.

The slower-paced, small-town setting of shows such as Letterkenny could present an antidote to our fast-paced urbanized lives, he suggests.

Wayne, Daryl, “Squirrely” Dan and the other characters who inhabit the fictional community of Letterkenny, have all kinds of time to hang out, throw a football around, and make the kind of “meaningful connections” that a lot of us can barely fit into our busy schedules anymore.

Dales says the show gets tons of great fan feedback on social media. People seem to really like the St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween specials, as well as certain episodes, including the one about the adult spelling bee — which happens to include a lot of Canadian musical references, from Alanis Morissette to Arcade Fire and Blue Rodeo.

The show created by Jared Keeso, who hails from Listowel, Ont., has won best writing and direction honours at the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards. Keeso and co-writer Jacob Tierney also took home a 2018 Writers Guild of Canada Screenwriting Award for TV Comedy. The first two seasons of Letterkenny made their American debut this summer on Hulu.

Dales, a 33-year-old Calgarian, met fellow actor Keeso on the West Coast nearly a decade ago. They became fast friends through their collaboration on comedy videos.

The two, who now live in Toronto, will be joined for the live show in Red Deer by Letterkenny cast members K Trevor Wilson (Dan) and Mark Forward (Coach). The four plan to act out several new scenes in front of the produce stand, a usual hangout viewers will recognize.

As well, Wilson and Forward, who started out as stand-up comedians, will do some of their own sets.

Dales believes the 90-minute show, which will include original sketches and some video not seen on the first tour, will deliver just the right amount of quirk to suit local tastes.

Tickets are available from www.ticketsalberta.com.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photo: Wiklund vs Wiklund first CD launch

Just Posted

Central Alberta Archers Association: Proposed safe drug consumption service location puts youth at risk

Turning Point proposes second location for a permanent safe consumption service in Red Deer

Man dead following altercation at gas station on Sunchild First Nation

Rocky Mountain RCMP say victim succumbed to injuries in hospital

UCP member apologizes for ‘unintentionally’ comparing pride flag to swastikas

A member of Alberta’s United Conservative Party is apologizing for making what… Continue reading

Crowd watches as backhoe rips into mangled plane after Halifax runway overrun

HALIFAX — Crews have begun tearing into the mangled Boeing 747 cargo… Continue reading

Grim search for more fire victims, 31 dead across California

PARADISE, Calif. — The death toll from the wildfire that incinerated Paradise… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

Comic book genius Stan Lee, Spider-Man creator, dies at 95

LOS ANGELES — Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic… Continue reading

Canada intelligence officials have heard audio of Khashoggi murder, Trudeau says

PARIS — Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence officials have listened to a… Continue reading

Canada hoping to solve U.S. tariff dispute by G20 meetings at month’s end: PM

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s hopeful that Canada can… Continue reading

Bishops will delay votes on steps to combat sex abuse crisis

BALTIMORE — In an abrupt change of plans, the president of the… Continue reading

Man at centre of Nobel body scandal tests rape conviction

STOCKHOLM — The man at the centre of the scandal at the… Continue reading

Chinese premier urges guard of free trade on Singapore visit

SINGAPORE — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stressed the need for free trade… Continue reading

50 countries vow to fight cybercrime – US and Russia don’t

PARIS — Fifty nations and over 150 tech companies pledged Monday to… Continue reading

More women in poor countries use contraception, says report

KIGALI, Rwanda — More women and girls in poor countries are using… Continue reading

Most Read