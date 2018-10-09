(Contributed image).

Two Canadian TV comics performing live in Red Deer

McCulloch and Jones appearing together in January

It will be a meeting of Canadian comic minds when wacky Westerner Bruce McCulloch performs with kooky East-Coaster Cathy Jones on Jan. 25 on the Red Deer Memorial Centre stage.

McCulloch is best known as one of the founders of The Kids in the Hall comedy troupe, but he’s also a writer for Saturday Night Live, and has appeared in Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls, and Young Drunk Punk.

His brand of irreverent, absurdist humour (remember the flying pig and cabbage head characters from Kids?) will get mixed in with with some of Jones’s Gemini Award- winning personas (Mrs. Enid, Babe Bennett) from the show she founded, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, and some uniquely Canadian comedy should result.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the Black Knight Ticket Centre.

Previous story
Murray McLauchlan brings his Canadian songbook to Red Deer

Just Posted

Historic torch relay ahead of Canada Winter Games signifies ‘unity’

It’s a flame of unity. That’s how Lyn Radford, board chair of… Continue reading

RDC to remain a cannabis-free zone

Safety is a big consideration, says v-p

Regional sewer line from Sylvan Lake is making progress towards Red Deer

$42-million project to be completed by next spring

Red Deer MLA confident cath lab is coming

Business case is the next step

Weather stalls work in fields and roadways

Hwy 2 interchange near Red Deer 80 per cent complete

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The explosion that rocked Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery on Monday is… Continue reading

Nicks, Def Leppard among first-time rock hall nominees

NEW YORK — Stevie Nicks, who’s already in the Rock and Roll… Continue reading

Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence

WASHINGTON — Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.… Continue reading

Aurora Cannabis seeks to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange

EDMONTON — Marijuana company Aurora Cannabis Inc. has applied to list its… Continue reading

CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slowed to 188,683 units in September

OTTAWA — The annual pace of Canadian housing starts in September slowed… Continue reading

Residents of Saint John, N.B., warned of possible flare-ups at Irving refinery

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Residents of a Saint John, N.B., neighbourhood that… Continue reading

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has been given an ambitious plan for… Continue reading

Trial told of woman’s ‘intense fear’ alone in barracks with dozens of men

HALIFAX — The trial of a British sailor accused in a gang… Continue reading

Most Read