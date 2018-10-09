Two Canadian TV comics performing live in Red Deer

It will be a meeting of Canadian comic minds when wacky Westerner Bruce McCulloch performs with kooky East-Coaster Cathy Jones on Jan. 25 on the Red Deer Memorial Centre stage.

McCulloch is best known as one of the founders of The Kids in the Hall comedy troupe, but he’s also a writer for Saturday Night Live, and has appeared in Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls, and Young Drunk Punk.

His brand of irreverent, absurdist humour (remember the flying pig and cabbage head characters from Kids?) will get mixed in with with some of Jones’s Gemini Award- winning personas (Mrs. Enid, Babe Bennett) from the show she founded, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, and some uniquely Canadian comedy should result.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the Black Knight Ticket Centre.