The Justice and Equality Fund has awarded more than 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to help women who have experienced sexual harassment or abuse. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

LONDON — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of the Time’s Up movement says it has awarded more than 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to help women who have experienced sexual harassment or abuse.

The Justice and Equality Fund was launched earlier this year with backing from stars including Emma Thompson, Gemma Chan, Keira Knightley and Emma Watson.

It said Thursday that just over 1 million pounds has been given to seven women’s organizations across the U.K., including a legal-advice helpline, a project geared toward helping ethnic-minority and migrant women and a Northern Irish rape crisis service.

Knightley said that “to be able to fund the first rape crisis service provision in Northern Ireland for 12 years feels like a huge step forward.”

By The Associated Press

