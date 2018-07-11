Ambulance personnel tend to a man lying on the ground, later identified as actor George Clooney, after being involved in a scooter accident near Olbia, on the Sardinia island, Italy, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Video shows moment of Clooney crash, actor thrown in air

OLBIA, Italy — Actor George Clooney slammed his motorbike into an oncoming car that turned suddenly into his lane Tuesday and was thrown several meters (yards) in the air on the Italian island of Sardinia, according to video of the crash.

“He is recovering at his home and will be fine,” Clooney spokesman Stan Rosenfield told The Associated Press in an email.

Surveillance video of the crash , apparently taken by a fixed security video, was obtained late Tuesday by the newspaper Corriere della Sera. It shows a blue Mercedes veering into oncoming traffic apparently to turn into a residential compound near Olbia. The video shows what is reported as Clooney’s scooter crashing into the car while another scooter alongside him manages to veer around it.

Clooney is thrown over the front of his bike and up in the air before landing on the asphalt, where the car driver and other witnesses come to help.

The John Paul II hospital in Olbia confirmed Clooney was treated there and released after a few hours.

Local media representatives who gathered at the hospital said the Oscar-winning actor-director left in a van through a side exit.

The newspaper La Nuova Sardegna said the 57-year-old Clooney was heading to a film set when the accident happened at a curve in the road near the entrance to the Costa Corallina residential compound in the province of Olbia.

An oil stain and police paint remained on the road. Photographs taken by someone passing the scene showed the car’s front right bumper damaged and Clooney’s bike on its side.

Clooney reportedly was in Sardinia filming a television miniseries adapted from Joseph Heller’s World War II novel “Catch-22.”

He has been staying at a lush, gated rental villa in the high-end Puntaldia neighbourhood on Sardinia’s northeastern coast, which overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea. Staff at the home declined to comment.

Clooney is a frequent visitor to Italy. He has a home on Lake Como and was married in Venice in 2014 to the British human rights attorney Amal Clooney.

Previous story
Sarah Palin claims Sacha Baron Cohen duped her for talk
Next story
Xavier Dolan leaves Twitter, where celeb exchanges can get heated

Just Posted

Package delivery firms get ready to fill gap as Greyhound leaves Western Canada

CALGARY — Package delivery firms say they are prepared to fill the… Continue reading

Train carrying wood pulp derails in B.C.

THE CANADIAN PRESS PEMBERTON, B.C. — A derailment involving a Canadian National… Continue reading

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

BRUSSELS — In a chaotic 28 hours at NATO, President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Manitoba premier asks colleagues to cut restrictions on inter-provincial booze

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is asking his colleagues to eliminate… Continue reading

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

TORONTO — About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer man witnesses four Grizzlies chasing down a black bear

Man captures the encounter on video on Sunday

China says US companies should lobby Washington over trade

BEIJING — China tried to step up pressure on Washington in their… Continue reading

US inflation reaches 2.9 per cent in June, highest in 6 years

WASHINGTON — Consumer prices rose in June from a year earlier at… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Roseanne’ among Emmy nomination hopefuls

LOS ANGELES — Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving… Continue reading

Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and… Continue reading

Van Basten urges Neymar to cut out theatrics

MOSCOW — FIFA’s technical director Marco van Basten says Neymar needs to… Continue reading

Former No. 1 Kerber tops Ostapenko; into 2nd Wimbledon final

LONDON — It was clear right from the opening game of Angelique… Continue reading

Joel Plaskett helps launch instrument borrowing program at Halifax libraries

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia rocker Joel Plaskett says the library was always… Continue reading

Market Gypsy: Summer time and road trips

There are a few good reasons to pack up the car and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month