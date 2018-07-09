Walmart yodel kid of viral video fame announces debut album

NASHVILLE — It was only a matter of time, just a couple of months actually, before a preteen boy captured in a viral video yodeling in a Walmart put out a record.

Mason Ramsey, the adorable 11-year-old whose version of a Hank Williams classic has been watched more than 50 million times on YouTube and spawned multiple remixes, will put out his first album on July 20.

Titled “Famous,” the EP includes a mix of new songs and country classics, including the song that made Mason an overnight Internet sensation, “Lovesick Blues.”

Raised in the small town of Golconda, Illinois, Ramsey said his grandfather taught him to sing when he was 3 years old and he started performing at nursing homes, restaurants and fairs. “When I started to sing, I guess you could say it was good for a 3-year-old,” Ramsey said in a telephone interview.

But it took him weeks to discover that his impromptu Walmart performance had gone viral because his family didn’t have Internet access at their home. They got a call from producers with “The Ellen Show,” and he was flown to Los Angeles — his first-ever plane ride — to be a guest on the show.

Ramsey signed a record deal with Big Loud Records and Atlantic Records, and he’s been popping up everywhere, from Coachella, Stagecoach and the Grand Ole Opry. He will be opening for Florida Georgia Line at their Las Vegas residency later this year.

His six-song EP includes covers of other Williams tunes including, “Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” and “I Saw the Light,” and his single, “Famous,” which was co-written by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard. Ramsey said he warned producer Joey Moi not to use any effects on his vocals for the record because he said the effects “make you sound like a robot.”

Throughout all the excitement of the last few months, Ramsey said his main goal is to keep performing until he’s an old man.

“Fame is a good thing, but you have to use it in good ways,” Ramsey said. “Fame is a thing where people can overdo it and get a big head. Most of all family is more important than anything.”

Previous story
Robin Wright speaks about ex-‘House of Cards’ star Spacey

Just Posted

Updated: Four more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

MAE SAI, Thailand — Four more of the boys trapped for over… Continue reading

Rescuers search for dozens still missing after Japan floods

HIROSHIMA, Japan — Rescuers in southwestern Japan dug up more bodies Monday… Continue reading

Trump’s strained visit with NATO, meeting with Putin

WASHINGTON — With the established global order on shaky footing, President Donald… Continue reading

28 people rescued from North Sasktachewan River: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

No injuries reported

Trudeau visits Canadian troops leading NATO mission in Lavtia ahead of summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is en route to Latvia today… Continue reading

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Erdogan sworn in as Turkey president under new ruling system

ISTANBUL — Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been sworn in as Turkey’s first… Continue reading

Police: Woman, 91, killed after aircraft crashes into condo

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Authorities are identifying a 91-year-old woman who was killed… Continue reading

New Brunswick should have second nuclear reactor: energy minister

POINT LEPREAU, N.B. — New Brunswick’s energy minister says he’d like to… Continue reading

Royals sign 16-year-old Japanese pitcher for $322,500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kaito Yuki is headed to the Kansas City… Continue reading

Walmart yodel kid of viral video fame announces debut album

NASHVILLE — It was only a matter of time, just a couple… Continue reading

UK leader fills top Brexit post after shock resignation

LONDON — Britain and the European Union insisted Monday that their divorce… Continue reading

Suncor says Syncrude to ramp up to full production in early to mid-September

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says production at the Syncrude oilsands complex… Continue reading

B.C. man recovers in hospital after attack by mother grizzly bear

VANCOUVER — A park ranger is grateful to be alive after a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month