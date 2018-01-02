WATCH/Video: Local singers take on the challenge of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody on stage

“Very few people attempt this song, seriously,” said producer Harley Hay

Watch Red Deer singers and musicians rock out to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

This video was taken from a performance of Time Machine – A Retro Rock & Roll Revue which ran at the Scott Block Theatre last fall. A new version of the show is due to be launched in 2018. Producer/writer Harley Hay said there’s even potential interest in having a segment of the show featured as entertainment for Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games.

With an “incredible six-piece band and five of the best singers this side of anywhere,” Hay explained, he had to see if they could all pull off the beloved, overblown Queen hit. “Because very few people even attempt that song seriously, I knew it had to be one of our big show stoppers.

The performance was captured on video — check it out:

Previous story
‘Froze my brain up in Canada:’ Chilly Manitoba musician parodies Toto’s ‘Africa’
Next story
Two awards nights in Red Deer in January

Just Posted

Speaker series brings ghost towns to Red Deer Museum

Stories by Innisfail author Johnnie Bachusky

Get set for Penhold’s Winter Carnival

Family event is on Saturday, Jan. 14

Sylvan Lake opens pre-registration for the Polar Bear Dip

Are you gutsy enough to take the plunge?

Clearwater County puts administration building project on hold

County council wants to explore other all options for easing crowded municipal buildings

Clearwater County looking to improve Internet service

Better Internet and cellphone service seen as crucial for economic development

Reader photo: Icy explosion

Jason Zackowski of Red Deer snaps an interesting photo

Arctic cold causes problems for waterfowl, boats

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on the dangerously cold temperatures gripping much of… Continue reading

Central Alberta Humane Society cared for 700 cats in 2017

With an intake of 700 cats in 2017 — a 20 per… Continue reading

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Regulations to protect killer whales working

Study finds U.S. regulations to protect killer whales near B.C. coast effective

Halifax takes the plunge despite bitter cold

Halifax kicks off New Year’s Day polar bear dips in spite of extreme cold

Gathering held for Kelowna murder victims

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month