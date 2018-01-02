WATCH/Video: Local singers take on the challenge of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody on stage

Watch Red Deer singers and musicians rock out to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

This video was taken from a performance of Time Machine – A Retro Rock & Roll Revue which ran at the Scott Block Theatre last fall. A new version of the show is due to be launched in 2018. Producer/writer Harley Hay said there’s even potential interest in having a segment of the show featured as entertainment for Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games.

With an “incredible six-piece band and five of the best singers this side of anywhere,” Hay explained, he had to see if they could all pull off the beloved, overblown Queen hit. “Because very few people even attempt that song seriously, I knew it had to be one of our big show stoppers.

The performance was captured on video — check it out: