What’s new on Netflix Canada, CraveTV and Amazon Prime

A monthly look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada, CraveTV and Amazon Prime Video:

TOP PICKS

Netflix delivers prime binge material for the Labour Day long weekend with season 2 of “Ozark.” Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star as parents who are caught up in money laundering and a dangerous drug cartel in the Missouri Ozarks. In the new batch of episodes, they’re dealing with new, risky partnerships and a ruthless lawyer sent to the town by the crime syndicate.

Somebody’s bound to get burned as Joseph Gordon-Levitt oversees “The Roast of Bruce Willis,” the latest edition of Comedy Central’s searing evening of insult comedy. Taped in mid-July, the dais goes deep into Willis’s professional and personal failures to deliver jokes that walk the line of good taste. Guests include Willis’s former “Moonlighting” co-star Cybill Shepherd as well as Edward Norton and Martha Stewart. The special arrives Aug. 3 on CraveTV.

John Krasinski is the latest actor take a run at playing CIA analyst Jack Ryan. Amazon Prime Video’s new big-budget action series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” puts him in the coveted role portrayed by Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, Alec Baldwin and Chris Pine. The eight-episode show begins early in the character’s professional career when he comes across suspicious financial transactions that lead to a probe into a terrorist plot aimed at Paris.

Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected in August. Release dates are subject to change.

NETFLIX

Aug. 1

8 Mile

Along Came Polly

Dragonheart

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Julie & Julia

Justice League Dark

House of Deadly Secrets

The Land Before Time

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

The Perfect Man

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Safe House

Switched

‘Til Death Do Us Part

Touch of Evil

Aug. 2

The 100: Season 5

Wild Oats

Aug. 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

Cocaine Coast

Dinotrux Supercharged (Season 3)

I am a Killer

Like Father

Marching Orders

Aug. 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version

On Children

Aug. 6

I Kill Giants

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Storks

Sully

Aug. 9

A Hologram for the King

Perdida

Aug. 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia

Afflicted

All About the Washingtons

The Commuter

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

Insatiable

La casa de las flores

Million Pound Menu

Outlander (Season 3)

The Package

The Ponysitters Club

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 7)

Zion

Aug. 13

Splash and Bubbles (Season 2)

Aug. 15

Adventures in Public School

Don’t Breathe

Homeland (Season 6)

Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate

Aug. 16

Made of Honor

Aug. 17

Den of Thieves

Disenchantment

Magic for Humans

The Motive – Netflix Film

Pinky Malinky

Spirit Riding Free (Season 6)

Stay Here

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Ultraviolet

Aug. 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 2)

Aug. 20

Death at a Funeral

Aug. 21

The Sinner

Aug. 22

How to Get Away With Murder (Season 4)

Marlon (Season 2)

Aug. 23

Deadwind

Follow This

In Darkness

Aug. 24

The After Party

Ask the StoryBots (Season 2)

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time

Downsizing

Ghoul

The Innocents

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Season 3)

Aug. 27

The Accountant

The Blacklist: Season 5

When the Bough Breaks

Aug. 31

The Comedy Lineup (Part 2)

Inside the Criminal Mind

The Laws of Thermodynamics

Ozark (Season 2)

Paradise PD

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest

Coming sometime in August

Meteor Garden

CRAVETV

Aug. 3

The Roast of Bruce Willis

Aug. 5

Who is America?

Aug. 10

The Good Doctor (Season 1)

Aug. 17

Good Behavior (Season 2)

Aug. 18

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow

Aug. 24

Deadliest Catch (Season 13)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Aug. 1

I Spy (2002)

Lemur Street

Jaguar Adventure with Nigel Marven

Richard Hammond’s Engineering Connections

Aug. 9

Pistorius

Pushing Dead

Aug. 14

Stinky & Dirty (Season 2B)

Aug. 17

Association of Volleyball Professionals – Live from California: the Manhattan Beach Open

All or Nothing: Manchester City

Aug. 31

Association of Volleyball Professionals – Live from Chicago: The Championships

Aug. 31

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 1)

