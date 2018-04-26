What’s new on Netflix Canada, CraveTV in May

A monthly look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada and CraveTV:
TOP PICKS
Netflix unleashes its feature-length thriller “Anon,” starring Clive Owen as a detective assigned to investigate a serial assassin who’s been erased from all visual records. He recruits an experienced hacker, played by Amanda Seyfried, to help track down the killer, but quickly finds truth and illusion are finely blurred points. The film is directed by Andrew Niccol, whose previous work includes “Gattaca” and “Lord of War.”
Four-part documentary series “The Fourth Estate” debuts on CraveTV shortly after screening at both the Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto’s Hot Docs Festival in late April. Filmmaker Liz Garbus, who made Netflix doc “What Happened, Miss Simone?,” trails reporters at the New York Times during Donald Trump’s first year as president, as they chase stories and cover the man who declared most U.S. news outlets an “enemy of the people.”
Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected in May. Release dates are subject to change.
NETFLIX
May 1
27: Gone Too Soon
28 Days
47 Ronin
The Angry Birds Movie
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Coffee For All
Captain Corelli’s Mandolin
The Carter Effect
CIA: Comrade in America
Darc
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Dragonfly
Duck Butter
Erin Brockovich
Food On The Go
Friends with Money
Honey
Honey 2
How High
Jeepers Creepers 3
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
Life
My Girl
My Perfect Romance
The Other Boleyn Girl
Patch Adams
Pilgrimage
PJ Masks (Season 1)
Please Give
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Pocoyo Carnival
Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween
Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies
Pocoyo Special Sports
Seven Years in Tibet
Sometimes
Stephanie
The Thirteenth Floor
May 2
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (Season 1)
May 4
Anon
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
Busted! (Season 1, new episodes weekly)
Dear White People: Volume 2
End Game
The Exception
Forgive Us Our Debts
Kong: King of the Apes (Season 2)
Manhunt
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
The Rain (Season 1)
May 5
Pup Star: World Tour
May 7
Danny Collins
May 8
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World (Season 3)
Central Intelligence
Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
The Kissing Booth
Spirit Riding Free (Season 5)
The Who Was? Show (Season 1)
May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
May 14
Hello, My Name Is Doris
May 15
Animal Intervention (Season 1)
Brain Games (Season 2)
Call the Midwife (Series 7)
Crimes Against Nature (Season 1)
Disaster Earth (Season 1)
Doomsday Preppers (Season 1)
How Big Can It Get (Season 1)
Inside Cocaine Wars (Season 1)
Unusual Cultures (Season 1)
May 16
A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits
May 17
The Little Prince
May 18
Cargo
Catching Feelings
The Foreigner
The Legend of Tarzan
May 19
Beatriz at Dinner
May 21
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 5)
Money Monster
May 22
Mob Psycho 100 (Season 1)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Season 2)
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here
May 23
Explained (Season 1, new episodes weekly)
May 24
Fauda (Season 2)
May 25
24 Hours to Live
Ibiza
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
The Toys That Made Us (Season 2)
Trollhunters (Part 3)
May 26
Sara’s Notebook
May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf (Season 1, new episodes weekly)
May 28
Mother!
May 29
Coco
May 30
Animal Kingdom (Season 2)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Season 4)
May 31
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Howard Stern
CRAVETV
May 4
2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Pat Thornton: Different Times
Scorned: Love Kills
Warning: This Drug May Kill You
The Wizard of Lies
May 6
Sweetbitter (Season 1, new episodes weekly)
Vida (Season 1, new episodes weekly)
May 11
Bruce Springsteen: In His Own Words
I Am Heath Ledger
Pit Bulls and Parolees (Season 6)
May 12
Patrick Melrose (Season 1, new episodes weekly)
May 13
I’m Dying Up Here (Season 2, new episodes weekly)
May 18
Chris Gethard: Career Suicide
Detroiters (Season 1)
Drunk History (Season 5)
Game of Thrones (Season 4, 5 and 6)
Mommy Dead and Dearest
May 25
Graham Chittenden: Reluctant Adult
The Jim Jefferies Show (Season 2)
Shooter (Season 2)
May 27
The Fourth Estate