THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Patrick Semansky

What’s new on Netflix Canada, CraveTV in May

A monthly look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada and CraveTV:

TOP PICKS

Netflix unleashes its feature-length thriller “Anon,” starring Clive Owen as a detective assigned to investigate a serial assassin who’s been erased from all visual records. He recruits an experienced hacker, played by Amanda Seyfried, to help track down the killer, but quickly finds truth and illusion are finely blurred points. The film is directed by Andrew Niccol, whose previous work includes “Gattaca” and “Lord of War.”

Four-part documentary series “The Fourth Estate” debuts on CraveTV shortly after screening at both the Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto’s Hot Docs Festival in late April. Filmmaker Liz Garbus, who made Netflix doc “What Happened, Miss Simone?,” trails reporters at the New York Times during Donald Trump’s first year as president, as they chase stories and cover the man who declared most U.S. news outlets an “enemy of the people.”

Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected in May. Release dates are subject to change.

NETFLIX

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

28 Days

47 Ronin

The Angry Birds Movie

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Coffee For All

Captain Corelli’s Mandolin

The Carter Effect

CIA: Comrade in America

Darc

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Dragonfly

Duck Butter

Erin Brockovich

Food On The Go

Friends with Money

Honey

Honey 2

How High

Jeepers Creepers 3

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Life

My Girl

My Perfect Romance

The Other Boleyn Girl

Patch Adams

Pilgrimage

PJ Masks (Season 1)

Please Give

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Pocoyo Carnival

Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween

Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies

Pocoyo Special Sports

Seven Years in Tibet

Sometimes

Stephanie

The Thirteenth Floor

May 2

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (Season 1)

May 4

Anon

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

Busted! (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

Dear White People: Volume 2

End Game

The Exception

Forgive Us Our Debts

Kong: King of the Apes (Season 2)

Manhunt

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

The Rain (Season 1)

May 5

Pup Star: World Tour

May 7

Danny Collins

May 8

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World (Season 3)

Central Intelligence

Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

The Kissing Booth

Spirit Riding Free (Season 5)

The Who Was? Show (Season 1)

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

May 14

Hello, My Name Is Doris

May 15

Animal Intervention (Season 1)

Brain Games (Season 2)

Call the Midwife (Series 7)

Crimes Against Nature (Season 1)

Disaster Earth (Season 1)

Doomsday Preppers (Season 1)

How Big Can It Get (Season 1)

Inside Cocaine Wars (Season 1)

Unusual Cultures (Season 1)

May 16

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits

May 17

The Little Prince

May 18

Cargo

Catching Feelings

The Foreigner

The Legend of Tarzan

May 19

Beatriz at Dinner

May 21

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 5)

Money Monster

May 22

Mob Psycho 100 (Season 1)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Season 2)

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here

May 23

Explained (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

May 24

Fauda (Season 2)

May 25

24 Hours to Live

Ibiza

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

The Toys That Made Us (Season 2)

Trollhunters (Part 3)

May 26

Sara’s Notebook

May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

May 28

Mother!

May 29

Coco

May 30

Animal Kingdom (Season 2)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Season 4)

May 31

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Howard Stern

CRAVETV

May 4

2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Pat Thornton: Different Times

Scorned: Love Kills

Warning: This Drug May Kill You

The Wizard of Lies

May 6

Sweetbitter (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

Vida (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

May 11

Bruce Springsteen: In His Own Words

I Am Heath Ledger

Pit Bulls and Parolees (Season 6)

May 12

Patrick Melrose (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

May 13

I’m Dying Up Here (Season 2, new episodes weekly)

May 18

Chris Gethard: Career Suicide

Detroiters (Season 1)

Drunk History (Season 5)

Game of Thrones (Season 4, 5 and 6)

Mommy Dead and Dearest

May 25

Graham Chittenden: Reluctant Adult

The Jim Jefferies Show (Season 2)

Shooter (Season 2)

May 27

The Fourth Estate

Previous story
Reaction to the guilty verdicts for Bill Cosby
Next story
Fox talks Disney, teases ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ at CinemaCon

Just Posted

Updated: Hunting Hills High School student sentenced for making online threat

16-year-old gets a conditional discharge with 12-month probation and 50 hours of community service

Butcher stabbed Johnston in self-defence, lawyer says in closing argument

HALIFAX — Nicholas Butcher was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Kristin… Continue reading

Federal government finalizes regulations to reduce methane emissions

CALGARY — The federal government said Thursday it has finalized regulations that… Continue reading

$25-a-day child care program expanded

More affordable child care spaces in Red Deer

Red Deer hospital needs more mental health services, says local CMHA board chair

Two ER chairs for people in mental trauma is inadequate, says Barclay

WATCH: Thousands of high school students visit Red Deer College for CAREERexpo

The eighth annual CAREERexpo was held at RDC Thursday

Riggers looking forward to another trip to Nationals with season on the horizon

Season opens on May 15 against the Confederation Park Cubs

Update: Pilot likely disoriented in plane crash that killed former Alberta premier

CALGARY — The Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of a plane… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, CraveTV in May

A monthly look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues… Continue reading

Air Canada offers to help passengers stranded by a possible pilot strike

MONTREAL — Air Canada has turned the tables on WestJet by taking… Continue reading

Blackfalds drops front licence plate advocacy efforts

The Town of Blackfalds is no longer pursuing mandatory dual licence plates… Continue reading

How the government hopes to strengthen intellectual property in Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government has unveiled new measures on intellectual property… Continue reading

Innisfail solar project could be powering 4,000 homes in 2019

The Town of Innisfail will soon be home to a solar farm… Continue reading

Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy returns to Remparts as coach and GM

QUEBEC — Patrick Roy is returning to the Quebec Remparts as coach… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month