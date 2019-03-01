“Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack is scheduled to present an award to Kids in the Hall at the Canadian Screen Awards. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

‘Will and Grace’ star to present icon award to Kids in the Hall at CSAs

TORONTO — “Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack is slated to toast the Kids in the Hall at the Canadian Screen Awards.

The Toronto-born actor will present the subversive comedy troupe with this year’s Academy Icon Award at the televised ceremony on March 31.

McCormack is among a number of recognizable faces added to the CSAs broadcast, which will go hostless from the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.

Other presenters include “Sliders” actor Jerry O’Connell, singer Jann Arden, “Workin’ Moms” creator Catherine Reitman and the stars of the “Baroness von Sketch Show.”

Cast members from “Kim’s Convenience” will also be part of the ceremony, which organizers say will kick off with an opening bit from a number of the presenters.

Among the other highlights, “Murdoch Mysteries” actor Jonny Harris and “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” comic Susan Kent will present Newfoundlander Mary Walsh with the Earle Grey Award for her body of work.

And Toronto actor Stephan James, whose role in “If Beale Street Could Talk” has made him a rising star in Hollywood, will be honoured with the inaugural Radius Award given by his brother Shamier Anderson.

Filmmaker Deepa Mehta will also receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

