Won’t you be his neighbour? Tom Hanks to play Mister Rogers

It’s a beautiful day in this neighbourhood for Tom Hanks, who’ll star as Mister Rogers in the upcoming biopic “You Are My Friend.”

TriStar Pictures announced Monday it has acquired worldwide rights to the film, to be directed by “The Diary of a Teenage Girl” filmmaker Marielle Heller.

The film will focus on the friendship between the host of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and journalist Tom Junod. Junod reluctantly agreed to profile Fred Rogers only to find “his perspective on life transformed.”

Production will begin in September, with a 2019 release expected.

The role will surely add to the America’s Dad image of Hanks, who gave a very Rogers-like opening monologue while hosting “Saturday Night Live” before the 2016 presidential election, swapping his jacket for a sweater and giving America a pep talk.

Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.

Previous story
WATCH: Country singers tell their stories in Red Deer
Next story
WATCH: 7th annual Alberta Country Music Awards celebrated in Red Deer

Just Posted

Update: Red Deer man charged with sexual exploitation of children

Police search for more victims

Criminal charges dropped against two Central Albertans in carfentanil case

Case is not going to trial

Sex assault trial for Central Alberta man delayed

Courtroom congestion leads to postponement

Suspect armed with rifle robs bank

RCMP seek assistance to identify suspect

Youth charged with Elks Hall arson

70-year-old building destroyed

WATCH: Regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort

Skiers are racing downhill at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend. The Red… Continue reading

Patinage en foret outside Ottawa offers a picturesque skate through a forest

The scraping of skates on ice and the occasional bird call are… Continue reading

More caffeine, please: Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple

Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple Group, bringing together the make-at-home coffee… Continue reading

Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs

OTTAWA — The war on drugs may move to a new battlefield… Continue reading

Vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

QUEBEC — A vigil will be held in Quebec City on Monday… Continue reading

German automakers face heat over tests on monkeys, humans

FRANKFURT — Public criticism of the German auto industry has escalated on… Continue reading

‘It should be white and red’ for Canada: Hannigan marks Grammy win with vino

Nova Scotia soprano Barbara Hannigan toasted her first Grammy Award with a… Continue reading

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

VICTORIA — There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday… Continue reading

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month