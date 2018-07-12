Xavier Dolan leaves Twitter, where celeb exchanges can get heated

TORONTO — Two of Canada’s country favourites, Jess Moskaluke and Brett Kissel, are neck and neck with six nominations each at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

And in some categories the two will be vying for the same trophy alongside other popular artists from across the country.

It’s a significant achievement for both acts who have become among the most prominent rising stars of the Canadian music industry. Kissel, 28, was last year’s big winner at the CCMAs, picking up four awards that included male artist and video of the year.

Moskaluke’s career has been on a steady rise, helped by a number of CCMA accolades and a Juno Award win for country album.

The 28-year-old singer, born in Langenburg, Sask., got her break in 2011 after being picked as the “Next Big Thing” at a contest sponsored by a Regina radio station. Several months later she was part of a new artist showcase put on by the CCMAs.

The attention helped draw more ears to her debut single “Catch Me If You Can,” and garner significant accolades in the years that followed.

She’s won the CCMA award for best female artist three times over the past four years — losing to newcomer Meghan Patrick last year.

Her album ”Kiss Me Quiet” won the 2017 Juno Award for country album, which boosted her status on Canadian country radio.

The awareness helped her single “Drive Me Away” crack the top three of the Billboard Canadian country music airplay chart — making her the first woman to do so since 2008, when Terri Clark climbed to No. 1 with “In My Next Life.”

“Drive Me Away” is now contending for single of the year at the CCMAs alongside fellow nominees that include Patrick’s “Country Music Made Me Do It,” James Barker Band’s “Chills,” Aaron Goodvin’s “Lonely Drum” and Dallas Smith’s “Side Effects.”

Both Moskaluke’s “Past the Past” and Kissel’s “We Were That Song” are in the running for album of the year alongside Patrick’s “Country Music Made Me Do It,” Lindsay Ell’s “The Project” and The Washboard Union’s “What We’re Made Of.”

In the best female artist category are Moskaluke, Patrick, Ell, Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain.

Best male artist nominees are Kissel, Smith, Gord Bamford, Chad Brownlee and Bobby Wills.

The CCMA Awards will take place in Hamilton on Sept. 9 hosted by Twain and be broadcast on the CBC.

