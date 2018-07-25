Yara Shahidi, Ellen Pompeo to be honoured by GLSEN group

LOS ANGELES — Yara Shahidi will be honoured by the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network for her advocacy for girls’ education at a gala later this year.

The group known as GLSEN announced Wednesday that the “grown-ish” star will receive its Game Changer Award at its Respect Awards, presented in October in Beverly Hills, California. Shahidi has advocated for gender parity in science, technology and engineering fields.

The group will also honour “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo for her advocacy for LGBTQ causes and pay equity in Hollywood.

Twentieth Century Fox will be honoured for its diverse slate, including the gay teen romance “Love, Simon,” released earlier this year.

“Will & Grace” creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will also receive awards.

GLSEN was founded in 1990 to address LGBT issues in K-12 education.

The Associated Press

