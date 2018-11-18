Excavators find tombs buried in Bolivia 500 years ago

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Archaeologists say they found tombs at a Bolivian quarry containing remains from more than 500 years ago that give an insight into the interaction of various peoples with the expanding Inca empire.

The remains, which were found about 12 miles (20 kilometres) from La Paz, belong to more than 100 individuals from an indigenous civilization and were buried with more than 30 vessels used by the Incas for performing death rites, said an archaeologist involved in the excavation.

“The vessels are whole and are Incan,” said Jedu Sagarnaga, an archaeology professor at Universidad Mayor de San Andres in La Paz who led the investigation.

The site near the modern-day town of Viacha also contained elongated skulls that may have been stretched to differentiate the social rank of individuals, he said.

The cemetery carved into limestone appears to have been built by the Pacajes people, whose cities were conquered by the Incas toward the end of the 15th century. The Pacajes formed part of the Aymara kingdom and developed around the year 1200 after the decline of the Tiwanacu people in the Andean highlands.

“This finding reaffirms our identity and culture and shows that not only was there an influence from the Incas, but from other people as well,” said Julio Condori, an archaeologist who runs the Archaeological and Anthropological Research Center in Tiwanacu and was not involved in the excavation.

Bolivian Minister of Culture Wilma Alanoca called it an “unprecedented discovery.”

The site was excavated months ago, but the findings were not made public until this week.

Sagarnaga said that in addition to the bones, the burial site held more than 150 decorative bronze objects including necklaces, bracelets, ornaments for women’s hair, large broaches, and two horseshoe-shaped headbands used by nobles.

“These were personal favourites of the deceased, whereas the vessels were more for the community,” Sagarnaga said.

The archaeologist said the site had been looted in the past, but the tombs are interesting because they held the remains of men and women from different social strata.

The remains were taken to an archaeological centre for further study and will eventually be returned to a museum in Viacha.

Previous story
Giant wooden troll removed in Colorado could get new home

Just Posted

Photos: Hundreds attend Red Deer Lights the Night

Cold weather didn’t stop people from enjoying holiday festivities

Day surgery available in Red Deer for mastectomy patients

Program adapted for Central Alberta

Backlog of irregular asylum claims has ballooned to over 28,000

OTTAWA — The backlog of asylum claims from irregular migrants awaiting a… Continue reading

Canada Post asks for halt to international shipments as parcel backlog grows

OTTAWA — Canada Post has asked its international partners to halt mail… Continue reading

Killer wildfire, bar shooting draw Trump to California

WASHINGTON — The killer wildfire in Northern California and the recent country-music… Continue reading

First African-American top network executive exiting ABC

LOS ANGELES — ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey, who created a deep… Continue reading

California utility shares rise as regulator calms investors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. soared Friday… Continue reading

Excavators find tombs buried in Bolivia 500 years ago

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Archaeologists say they found tombs at a Bolivian… Continue reading

New black officers, court officials rethinking US policing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Veteran Alabama law enforcement officer Mark Pettway grew up… Continue reading

GOP seeks last-ditch laws in states where its power slipped

LANSING, Mich. — With their grip on power set to loosen come… Continue reading

Argentina minister says country without means to rescue sub

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The Argentine government acknowledged on Saturday that it… Continue reading

Trump visits as California struggles to locate 1,000 people

PARADISE, Calif. — President Donald Trump heads to Northern California on Saturday… Continue reading

Alaska’s governor-elect to be sworn in above Arctic Circle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska’s newly elected governor will be sworn in above… Continue reading

Most Read