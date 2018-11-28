Gardening: Gardening aids popular among aging population

Age, accidents or illnesses can rob people of their mobility and or strength in many parts of their body. Movements can be painful at times but it doesn’t have to mean the end of gardening. Taking breaks, changing activities and using specialized tools lets people continue to enjoy the garden. The tools mentioned below will not work for everyone with arthritis, but they are worth consideration.

Fiskars manufacture a number of styles of pruners and loppers that contain their PowerGear technology which allows one to cut through a branch with less effort than when using regular pruning equipment. The equipment is lightweight and ergonomically correct making them a viable option for all.

Easy to use, levered shut off valves placed on outside water taps will help anyone that finds the turning motions of regular taps a challenge.

There are a number of long handled weeding tools on the market that allow people to remove the weeds without bending over. Which style to purchase is dependent on the type of weeding to be completed as well as the size style of garden.

Weed Hound Eilte, by Hound Dog, is a stand up weeding tool that is pushed into the ground with the foot, the top is turned to remove the weed.

The Upweed and Root Remover, by Fiskars uses sharp tines go into the earth under the plant. A pull back on the handle removes the unwanted plant.

The Flexon,Guard and Grip coupling system allows anyone to attach hoses to faucets or other hoses in seconds without the use of tools to get it tight enough not to drip.

Tired of squeezing the trigger on a spray end? Melnor’s watering wands contain RelaxGrip technology that allows one to lightly hold the spray head and control the flow with a easy thumb movement. There is enough types of watering wands available using this technology to suit most people’s needs.

Radius makes ergonomic hand tools that allows the arm muscles do the work as opposed to the wrists or hands. It might take a bit of time to adjust to the different hand position but it should remove the strain on weaker areas.

Long handled hand tools are available that allow people to sit and work in the garden without stretching too far. An example being Peta Easi-Grip Long Reach Garden Tools that are sold through https://www.arthritissupplies.co The easy to grip handles are at right angles to the tools shafts allowing the wrist to stay in the natural position. A support cuff is also available which then ensures that the energy expended comes from the arm not the wrist and hand.

Gardening hand tools with the same design, shorted shafts are available for people that have the ability to kneel but not the strength or mobility in their wrists or hands. When used with the cuff support, the gardener continue at a task for a longer period of time.

The knees take a beating in the garden. Strategically placed kneeling pads make life less painful. Knee pads that attach to the knees make it easier to shift position but can be annoying when walking and moving around.

Table gardens, are large raised gardens on legs that allow people to garden either standing or sitting. They can be designed and built at home or purchased. The garden box must be deep enough to allow the roots to grow and strong enough to hold wet soil. The length is not important but it must be narrow enough for the gardener to be able to reach the middle without straining.

As the population ages, more manufacturers will be designing equipment to keep the population active longer. These are just a few of the gardening aids available. They might even make great Christmas presents.

Linda Tomlinson is a horticulturalist that lives near Rocky Mountain House. She can be reached at your_garden@hotmail.com