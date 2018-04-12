Hockey moms urge Canadians to join Jersey Day: ‘We are all one team’

The message behind today’s campaign to support victims of the deadly Humboldt bus crash is: ‘We are all one team.’

A group of British Columbia hockey moms is urging people to wear a sports jersey — hockey or otherwise — in support of the Saskatchewan community at the centre of the tragedy.

Jersey Day organizer Jennifer Pinch says she wants Humboldt to know it’s not alone. And she’s bracing herself for what could be an emotional day.

“I work in a retail environment and I’ve I already decided if someone comes in wearing a jersey I’m going to start to cry,” says Pinch, who lives in Langley, B.C.

Pinch urges participants to post a photo of themselves in a jersey on social media with #jerseysforhumboldt.

Sixteen people died as a result of the highway crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team. Another 13 were injured.

Thousands of Canadians have pledged online to take part in the so-called Jersey Day, which also encourages people to wear the team’s main colour green, or a green ribbon.

Pinch says they’ve received commitments from schools, sports teams, and businesses big and small.

That includes Tim Hortons, Boston Pizza, and the grocery giant Sobeys Inc.

