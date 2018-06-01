Michael Rotondo, 30, prepares to leave his parents’ house in Camillus, N.Y., Friday. Rotondo, whose eviction from his parents’ home drew national attention finally left Friday, hours before a court-ordered deadline. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

30-year-old leaves parents’ home with help from Alex Jones

  • Jun. 1, 2018 3:28 p.m.
  • Life

CAMILLUS, N.Y. — The 30-year-old man whose eviction from his parents’ suburban home drew national attention finally left Friday, hours before a court-ordered deadline, with financial help from right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Michael Rotondo honked and waved to reporters as he pulled out of the driveway of his parents’ split-level ranch in Camillus, New York, 2 1/2 hours before the noon deadline set by a judge last week.

He said his parents had said goodbye, “more or less,” and got his rumbling station wagon running after some false starts, according to the Post-Standard of Syracuse.

Rotondo had avoided TV crews staked out on the upstate New York road earlier Friday morning by leaving from the back, but returned around 9:30 a.m. in the passenger seat of a pickup truck. He loaded a cooler and garbage bags full of items into the truck then dealt with the station wagon, which has a broken coolant system, according to the newspaper.

“I gotta get going before that thing blows up,” he said.

Mark and Christina Rotondo brought the court case against their son after several eviction letters offering money and other help were ignored. They offered him $1,100 “so you can find a place to stay” and nudged him to get a job.

“There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you,” one letter they sent him reads. “Get one — you have to work!”

A May 22 court appearance drew national attention. Rotondo refused the judge’s request to work things out directly with his parents, who sat quietly nearby. He failed to persuade the judge to grant him another six months with his parents.

Rotondo planned to spend the next week at an Airbnb in Syracuse. He credited Jones, who has asserted that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax, with providing a $3,000 check to cover rental and other costs. Later, he plans on moving in with a distant cousin, the newspaper reported.

He recently appeared on Jones’ Infowars show.

Rotondo has said the eviction fight is connected with his efforts to get back visitation time with his 8-year-old son. He lost custody and unsupervised visitation with the boy in 2017.

He said he called the police because he believed the boy’s Legos were in the basement and his father wouldn’t let him look for them. Instead, the father offered to look for specific items and, if he found them, bring them out. The Legos were found after police arrived.

“This isn’t a game show,” Rotondo said, explaining to the newspaper why he called police. “I don’t have to guess what’s behind Door No. 1.”

Calls made to Mark and Christina Rotondo’s home on Friday were not answered.

Previous story
Gender-bending, time-travelling pronouns: A history

Just Posted

Pair of Central Albertans heading to Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

Red Deer’s Dianne Finstad and Halkirk’s Leighann Doan Reimer in class of 2018

People say supervised consumption not needed in Red Deer

Advocate online poll results

Central Alberta Humane Society’s garage sale is on

Get ready to shop

Rural Opioid Dependency Program now available in Red Deer

Suboxone and counselling treatment for addiction

Fred Fox shared inspirational memories of his brother Terry Fox with Red Deer students

Don Campbell elementary holds assembly to kick off Terry Fox run this fall

WATCH: Alberta Education Minister tours Red Deer’s Joseph Welsh Elementary School

Sensory room, tech classes impress Minister David Eggen

30-year-old leaves parents’ home with help from Alex Jones

CAMILLUS, N.Y. — The 30-year-old man whose eviction from his parents’ suburban… Continue reading

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

OTTAWA — An arbitrator has given Canada Post and its biggest union… Continue reading

‘We all have to do better’: Halifax mayor on systemic racism in Nova Scotia

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says Nova Scotia has to do more to… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD

The DVD was found in a ditch near Range Road 260 in Ponoka area

Gender-bending, time-travelling pronouns: A history

NEW YORK — On college campuses and in workplaces, across social media… Continue reading

Got indigestion? These cows could solve your milk problem

Dairy companies looking for ways to appeal to people who avoid milk… Continue reading

Macron talks to Trump, says tariffs illegal and a mistake

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has told U.S. President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month