A Lego wheelchair is helping this injured turtle heal at the Maryland Zoo

  • Sep. 27, 2018 4:52 p.m.
  • Life

When a Maryland Zoo employee brought an injured turtle to the Druid Hill Park facility, veterinary staff crafted him a wheelchair from the building blocks of their childhood.

The wild Eastern box turtle, about the size of a grapefruit, arrived at the zoo’s hospital in July with severe fractures along the bottom of his shell, called the plastron.

The zoo’s veterinarians performed surgery to fix his shell, stabilizing it with metal plates, sewing clasps and surgical wire. But they were having trouble keeping the turtle’s shell off the ground so it could heal while also maintaining his mobility.

They tried a series of other materials to build a cart to keep the turtle’s shell elevated and still allow him to move naturally, Dr. Ellen Bronson, the zoo’s director of animal health, conservation and research, said.

“We tried a few other versions of a cart to keep him elevated off of the ground but they didn’t allow him to move as freely and well,” Bronson said in an email. “So we started to brainstorm other materials that would allow us to incorporate wheels so he could move around easier, and the idea of Legos came about.”

The staff drafted some sketches of turtle-sized wheelchairs, and Garrett Fraess, a fourth-year veterinary student working at the zoo, sent the images to a Lego enthusiast friend.

The design was a hit, and a few weeks after his surgery, the turtle got his wheels.

A Lego frame surrounds the turtle and is attached to his upper shell with plumber’s putty.

If he makes a full recovery, the reptile will be released —without his wheels —where he was found in Druid Hill Park after he heals, which could take up to a year.

For the last two decades, the zoo has conducted an Eastern box turtle monitoring program in Druid Hill Park, where the organization tags and releases turtles to understand more about native turtle behavior in urban parks. Since 1996, the zoo has documented 132 turtles in the park. The injured turtle was originally tagged in 2000, according to the zoo.

The turtle is not on exhibit, but zoo visitors can see other Eastern box turtles in the zoo’s Maryland Wilderness area.

Previous story
‘Jackhammer’ wire helps crack open fully blocked coronary arteries: researchers

Just Posted

Red Deer College students prepare dinner at Ronald McDonald House

The students prepared dinner through the Home for Dinner program

Hospital shortages, addictions questions raised by Red Deer Councillors at AUMA conference

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman was in the hot seat

Red Deer RCMP make several break and enter arrests

Catching suspects by focusing on crime hot spots

Red Deer County creates firefighter recruitment video

YouTube video released this week as part of recruitment drive

Lacombe Composite High School picked as one of Canada’s greenest

High school recognized by Canada Green Building Council

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

Notley says will make duelling speech to counter anti-pipeliner Tzeporah Berman

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will go up against… Continue reading

Notley’s NDP dropping the ball on fighting anti-pipeline bills, says UCP’s Kenney

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is rejecting accusations she dropped the… Continue reading

Tory leader calls on Premier Brian Gallant to resign or recall legislature

FREDERICTON — The political intrigue in New Brunswick reached a new high… Continue reading

Scheer defends MPs’ use of graphic details from Stafford case during debates

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is… Continue reading

Oilsands producer Cenovus shares get a lift from crude rail deals

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. shares increased nearly seven per cent after… Continue reading

Lack of CETA awareness hindering opportunities for Canadian business: EU trade czar

MONTREAL — In a warehouse on the outskirts of town, European trade… Continue reading

At UN, Trump tees off on NAFTA, knocks Freeland, threatens tariffs

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — U.S. President Donald Trump let Canada know how… Continue reading

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

OTTAWA — The federal fisheries minister said Tuesday it will be more… Continue reading

Most Read