Long Island’s North Fork has 39 wineries nestled amid picturesque hamlets and farm stands. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A world of wine on Long Island’s North Fork, east of NYC

  • Jun. 11, 2018 8:06 a.m.
  • Life

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. — There’s a world of wine on Long Island’s North Fork, a two-hour drive east of New York City.

A unique viticultural area here is home to 39 wineries nestled amid picturesque hamlets and farm stands.

Winemaking here dates to the 1970s, when farmers began converting potato fields to vineyards. Grapevines, it turned out, thrived in the cool maritime climate.

Most tasting rooms offer a variety of wines including chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, rose, merlot, cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon.

Tasting fees range from $3 to $6 per wine.

Accommodations include the Blue Iris Bed and Breakfast in Cutchogue (KUTCH-hog). And you may dine on local seafood and produce at eateries like the Bay Breeze Chop House and Jamesport Manor Inn in Jamesport, and Noah’s in Greenport.

