Justin Allen is in the final stretch of mushing from Manitoba to his home province of New Brunswick. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

After 100 days of sledding, musher is closing in on New Brunswick destination

FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick man making his way across Canada on a dog sled says he’s on track to arrive in his final destination in a week’s time after being set back by warm weather and flooding.

Justin Allen was originally slated to arrive at his New Brunswick destination in mid-April, but says he was forced to do daily route reassessments to contend with muddy trails and washed out roads caused in part by the flooded Saint John River.

The 34-year-old is in the final stretch of mushing from Manitoba to his home province of New Brunswick, and is expected to roll into Saint John on Sunday, May 13.

Accompanied by a pack of 12 dogs and a team of three people, Allen departed from Churchill, Man., near the end of January in a bid to raise awareness of the sport.

In recent years, mushing has drawn some criticism from animal rights groups, but Allen says he hopes his journey will show that his dogs are respected and well-cared for.

Allen says he also wanted to take the opportunity to travel through Indigenous communities and learn more about Canada’s history and culture.

