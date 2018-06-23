All the main federal party leaders in Quebec for Fete Nationale weekend

MONTREAL — All three of the main federal party leaders will be in Quebec this weekend for the Fete Nationale holiday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off his two-day visit to the province today in Drummondville, where he visited a public market in the company of his sons Xavier and Hadrien.

He’ll later stop by a traditional Quebecois village before making his way to Montreal, where he’ll attend a holiday celebration in his home riding.

Trudeau won’t be the only leader in the province for the June 24 holiday, which is also known as St-Jean-Baptiste day.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer will begin his Sunday 200 kilometres northeast of Quebec City in Riviere-du-Loup, where he’ll hold a news conference and attend at least three fete nationale events as he makes his way to the provincial capital.

And NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Montreal on Sunday, where he’ll join the celebrations alongside local MP Alexandre Boulerice.

