Alpine Club of Canada to manage: Alberta to build 3 backcountry huts in new park

EDMONTON — Alberta is promising to build three backcountry huts in a new park established last year to protect fish and wildlife habitats.

The huts in Castle Wildland Park in the province’s southwest will provide shelter and cooking facilities to backcountry users.

One is to be located and designed to be as accessible as possible to people with mobility issues.

Two are to be built in the south Castle area and one is slated for near Bovin Lake.

They are to open in the fall.

The huts will cost a total of $700,000 and will be managed and operated by the Alpine Club of Canada, which already maintains an extensive system of huts in the Rocky Mountains.

Previous story
National Gallery of Canada sets sights on buying ‘Saint Jerome’ with Chagall sale

Just Posted

‘A clear message:’ Alberta proposes legislation to limit oil shipments

EDMONTON — The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the… Continue reading

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty Monday

Red Deer’s Canada Winter Games need thousands of more volunteers

Come sign up in person on Saturday, April 21

Bruce McArthur faces 8th murder charge; alleged victim from Sri Lanka

TORONTO — The complex investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur took… Continue reading

Canada, France promise to double down on climate-change fight amid U.S. inaction

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, long… Continue reading

Update: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer a hit

Make no doubt about it … the 2018 edition of the Sheraton… Continue reading

Hold and secure at Aspen Heights in Red Deer Monday

No injuries reported

Alpine Club of Canada to manage: Alberta to build 3 backcountry huts in new park

EDMONTON — Alberta is promising to build three backcountry huts in a… Continue reading

Red Deer sees snow and rain Monday

April showers or April snow? Red Deer sees both. The city was… Continue reading

National Gallery of Canada sets sights on buying ‘Saint Jerome’ with Chagall sale

OTTAWA — The National Gallery of Canada says a plan to sell… Continue reading

Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi surges to win men’s Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi (YOO-kee KA-wa-oo-chee) surged with a mile to… Continue reading

Starbucks to train workers on ‘unconscious bias,’ CEO says

PHILADELPHIA — Starbucks wants to add training for store managers on “unconscious… Continue reading

Desi Linden wins Boston Marathon, 1st US woman since ‘85

BOSTON — Desiree Linden splashed her way through icy rain and a… Continue reading

Former FBI boss Comey to speak at Ottawa conference just before G7 summit

OTTAWA — Former FBI director James Comey, whose new book has provoked… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month