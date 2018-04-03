Altar-bound Meghan Markle to leave TV show with a wedding

NEW YORK — Real life will imitate art this spring at the USA series “Suits” when series regular Meghan Markle bids farewell to the legal drama in a wedding — and then goes off to marry her prince in real life.

Show creator and show runner Aaron Korsh has written an on-screen wedding for Markle’s paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane, who will finally exchange vows during the April 25 season seven finale with her longtime love Mike Ross, played by Patrick Adams. The two have been lovebirds for years and had one previous wedding date collapse.

Both actors will then exit the show, which starts filming season eight this month. The wedding will be a sort of dress rehearsal for Markle’s real one to Prince Harry at Britain’s Windsor Castle on May 19.

“I think we had to do this,” said Korsch. “It’s something that we owed and had to do. Obviously, I’m so happy for Meghan in her personal life and that it landed sort of similarly. It just happens.”

Korsh said he was thankfully given enough warning that Markle’s real-life romance might trigger changes in her character’s plotline and he didn’t have to scramble to undo anything.

“When you start a show, they definitely don’t tell you to anticipate that one of your actors is going to marry a prince. That’s just not in the handbook,” he said. “But a lot of time, these things kind of force you to open up the box and get creative and invite new characters into your world and explore them.”

One new character who joins in season eight will be Katherine Heigl, a veteran of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “State of Affairs.” She’ll star alongside regulars Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty. Dule Hill will also become a series regular. There’s also a “Suits” spinoff planned starring Gina Torres, a former series regular.

Macht, who plays Harvey Specter on the show, has already texted and emailed Heigl to welcome her. “I think she’s going to fuel a lot of fire for a lot of the characters in the show and there’s going to be a lot of conflict going on,” he said.

Macht said it was a bittersweet time for the show with the arrival of a film star to the cast but also the loss of Markle and Adams, two actors from the core ensemble.

“Their intelligence and their humour and just the weight that they bring onto set will be sorely missed. It’ll be a new space. It’ll be a new rhythm that we’ll all have to find,” he said. “That brings opportunity for us but it also brings a sense of loss.”

Korsh said at least he could give the long-engaged couple a happily-ever-after “in a climactic way, which is very satisfying.”

“The good thing is if they didn’t ride off into the sunset together, we would have to break them up and we didn’t want to do that,” he said. “That was one fortuitous thing that happened with them both leaving at the same time: We got to give them a happy ending.”

Previous story
It’s white roses, peonies and foxgloves for UK royal wedding
Next story
Studies link legal marijuana with fewer opioid prescriptions

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month