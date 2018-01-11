Anonymous donor gives Centre for Addiction and Mental Health $100M for research

Health

Anonymous donor gives Centre for Addiction and Mental Health $100M for research

TORONTO — Canada’s largest mental health hospital has been given $100 million from an anonymous donor, with the goal of developing cures for psychiatric conditions that affect almost seven million Canadians.

The gift to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto will create the Discovery Fund to support next-generation scientists conducting research aimed at directly transforming care.

CAMH president and CEO Dr. Catherine Zahn says the money will be invested in fundamental research and clinical innovation to improve the mental health of individuals in Canada and around the world.

Zahn says the fund will enable CAMH to develop the next generation of leading early- and mid-career scientists.

The money will also allow CAMH to foster research focused on understanding disease mechanisms, improving diagnosis, and new ways to predict, prevent and recover from mental illness.

Darrell Louise Gregersen, head of the CAMH Foundation, says such philanthropy is helping to change the future of mental illness.

“We are eternally grateful to this donor for investing $100 million in our capacity to generate world-leading discovery, and to invest in some of the high-risk, high-reward research that usually doesn’t get top funding priority,” she says.

Previous story
Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

Just Posted

Red Deer city council starts debate about adding more police officers

Coun. Higham proposes changing eight officers to 10

UPDATED: STARS LOTTERY is back

Grand prize homes in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge

Donations come up short at Red Deer Food Bank

Bread-price-fixing scandal gift cards would gratefully be accepted

Library offers tips on spotting fake news

Pair of Red Deer Public Library programs aimed at helping improve online literacy

Red Deer transit fees to go up for RDC student pass holders and some other users

Bus fees, frozen since 2016, will go up 3 per cent overall in September

Police funding shortfall questioned by Red Deer city councillor

Buck Buchanan complains cities are bearing almost all policing costs

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

    TORONTO — Two dog breeds recently added to the American Kennel Club’s…

  • Anonymous donor gives Centre for Addiction and Mental Health $100M for research

    Health Anonymous donor gives Centre for Addiction and Mental Health $100M for…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month