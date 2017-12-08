A traveller makes their way to a vehicle as snow covers the parking decks at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Friday, in Atlanta. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

As snow falls in South, Atlanta worries over traffic, safety

  • Dec. 8, 2017 2:06 p.m.
  • Life

ATLANTA — The snow that blanketed parts of the Deep South Friday delighted schoolchildren with an unexpected holiday but also revived panicky memories for many adults of past storms that trapped commuters on interstates for hours.

Businesses closed and commuters left work early as snow mixed with rain fell in downtown Atlanta, causing traffic jams on slushy roads far ahead of the usual rush hour.

“We’re surprised that this little snowfall would cause this much disruption to the entire city,” said Lucas Rachow, who stood outside with several colleagues holding suitcases outside as they waited for a ride to the airport.

Rachow was heading home to Switzerland after a business meeting and said he didn’t know if his flight had been cancelled.

The National Weather Service said just 1 to 2 inches (3-5 centimetres) of snow accumulation was expected in Atlanta, with higher amounts possible in the city’s northern suburbs. It was enough to remind some residents of the 2014 storm that brought the city to a standstill and stranded motorists on roads overnight with just 2 inches of precipitation.

At a Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop in downtown Atlanta, manager Mike Thomas said the snow had driven away his clientele. He was calling his boss to see if they should close up early, just as the barbecue restaurant next door had done.

“I’m terribly slow,” Thomas said, just after what should have been the lunch rush.

Heavy snow fell across several Southern states Friday. Parts of Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi reported flurries before dawn. Accumulations of 6 inches (15 centimetres) were reported in Mississippi and northern Georgia, while at least 5 inches (13 centimetres) fell in Alabama.

The weather band also prompted closures in the Carolinas and brought a rare snowfall to parts of South Texas.

“It’s the first snow of the season and any time you even mention snow in the South, you’re going to get people a little panicky,” said David Nadler, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office south of Atlanta.

In Alabama, manager Liza Snell worked the morning shift at Bertile’s Restaurant, as coffee cups and utensils clattered and regulars talked at their tables. Through the window she saw a bleak winter scene in the town of Grove Hill, about 80 miles (129 kilometres) north of Mobile.

“We got a lot of sleet right now. It’s an ugly thing — cloudy, wet and cold,” she said.

Delta Air Lines cancelled 375 flights Friday through its hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, while Southwest Airlines cancelled more than 40 flights. Both airlines prepared for the storm by having crews de-ice planes, and Delta waived fees for some passengers scheduled to fly on Friday.

Highway department officials were monitoring the elevated roadways and bridges that stretch across much of south Louisiana, warning that motorists to stay home if possible. Some highways were shut down Friday, as snow fell in cities and towns that have little experience with it.

Short, squat snowmen — some already melting by Friday afternoon — dotted yards and parks around Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Josh Black, a 30-year-old LSU graduate student, took photos of one tiny snowman outside the state capitol building near the gravesite of former Louisiana Gov. Huey Long.

Black, who hails from the Toronto, Canada, area, chuckled about southern Louisiana’s reaction to the snow.

“They cancelled school this morning, which is funny to me, for an inch of snow that is going to melt in an hour,” he said, smiling. “This is like May or October where I’m from.”

Snowfall and icy roads in North Carolina closed government offices and schools, sent cars sliding off the road and altered the governor’s travel plans.

Forecasters said heavy snow was falling in the mountainous western part of the state with up to 6 inches likely in areas including Asheville. A winter storm warning was in effect through Saturday morning for western counties.

In Alabama, Glenn Thompson said he had no trouble getting to work at a Texaco station in the northeastern town of Heflin despite snow that was still falling.

“We probably got about an inch. As long as the temperature doesn’t drop we’ll be fine,” said Thompson.

The frigid temperatures behind a cold front combined with moisture off the Gulf of Mexico to bring the weather to parts of the South. It knocked out power to thousands and caused numerous accidents along slick roadways.

Snow and sleet fell Thursday in Laredo and other communities on the Mexican border. The weather band also brought snow to San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Houston and elsewhere.

Georgia road crews took no chances ahead of Friday’s morning rush hour and pre-treated bridges and overpasses late Thursday with a briny water-and-salt mix against any snow or ice.

The weather service warned that black ice was possible on roads late Friday night and Saturday morning with low temperatures of 20 degrees (-6. Celsius) to the lower 30s. Highs were expected to reach the 40s by Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

In southwestern Alabama, Snell took another look at the weather outside Bertile’s Restaurant where sleet had turned to snow.

“We’re getting some snowflakes now. It’s white and pretty. It just changed in a few seconds,” she said.

Previous story
On Maui, seeking out the hidden wows of wild Hawaii
Next story
Health Canada to beef up safety information on labels of prescription opioids

Just Posted

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Flu numbers climbing sharply

The number of flu cases in Alberta has jumped over the last several weeks

Father says his suicidal daughter got no help from Red Deer hospital

Graham Barclay intends to make a formal complaint

Karl Subban to speak at RDC fundraiser

Karl Subban will be keynote speaker at 15th Annual Kings and Queens Scholarship Breakfast.

Prepare to be dazzled on Red Deer’s 2017 Christmas Lights tour

This year’s route is bigger and better, says its co-creator

WATCH: Santa donates blood on behalf of Lacombe family

With a little help from Old Saint Nick, Parker Berry is giving… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month