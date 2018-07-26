Attain the athletic form you desire by first visualizing it

Whether you’re generally active or a competitive athlete, training your body to perform is always important. But you are not limited to the gym, the trail or the road when it comes to conditioning. You can use your mind — and a mirror.

First, use a full-length mirror to get into the same position that an elite athlete in your sport would assume during a competition. You may have to search online for a suitable event; such as a major bike race, an Olympic marathon, a golf tournament or a game of baseball, football or other ball sport. If possible, choose an athlete that is close to your own height. Someone who is much taller or shorter will move in a way you may find difficult to imitate.

Stand in front of the mirror, with a picture of the athlete in action placed where it’s easy to see. Begin flexing the joints of your body to get into the same position. If your sport involves a bike of some sort, you may need an indoor bike trainer stand. These can be found online for less than $50 and will hold your bike upright while you pedal. Get on the bike in front of the mirror, and imitate the position of the rider in the picture.

The perfect way to visualize is to look at a video, stopping it to imitate each position of the athlete and fixing into your mind the memory of the way it feels to your body.

As you flex your joints to imitate the proper form of the elite athlete, pay attention to every detail. Where are the elbows in relation to the sides of the body? Where is the knee of each leg in relation to the knee of the other leg? Do the hips tilt through a repeated range of motion as part of the sport? If the shoulders twist, at what point do they begin turning?

Analyze the exact position an elite athlete uses, and choose several points of movement to practice. If the spine is a focus of part of the movement, put your spine in the same position and memorize the feeling.

Once you can get into the proper position in front of the mirror, start trying to use it while in motion. Practice your sport, while visualizing the form you want to assume. Concentrate on the position of your body rather than on other athletes.

You may find it hard to focus on both your sport and your form at the same time. In that case, choose one or two elements that will make the biggest difference in your performance. Often it will be the flexing of the knees and hips. You can even practice visualizing the joint movement as you lay in bed at night, ready to fall asleep.

When visualizing this way, it’s easy to notice when one side of your body is more dominant than the other, because it will be harder to visualize the weaker side getting into the desired position. If that’s the case, devote more practice to that side of the body when training your visualization.

Yes, visualization is great training, but training to do the visualization accurately is just as important.

