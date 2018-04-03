Autographed guitars meant to help kids’ charity stolen over holiday weekend

Four Fender Stratocasters and a black-and-white Fender bass guitar signed by bands were stolen from the Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton. (Photo from Facebook)

EDMONTON — An Edmonton charity is hoping to get autographed guitars returned after they were stolen during a weekend break-in at its office.

Todd Crawshaw of the Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton says the four Fender Stratocasters and a black-and-white Fender bass guitar were signed by bands that played at the annual Edmonton Rock Music Fest.

Some of the bands that signed the guitars include members of Big Brother and the Holding Company, Sweeney Todd and Jefferson Starship.

The society usually raises between $3,000 and $5,000 per guitar at auction and the money goes to the Centre for Arts and Music Program that connects mentors and musicians to work with youth at risk.

Kids participating in the program learn how to play instruments, form bands, write songs and perform.

Crawshaw believes the thieves targeted only autographed instruments, noting there were a number of more valuable guitars that were not signed that were left behind.