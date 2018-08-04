Bring on the cake: France’s baby panda has his 1st birthday

  • Aug. 4, 2018 11:40 a.m.
  • Life

PARIS — France’s first baby panda celebrated his first birthday Saturday with a cake of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons.

The panda named Yuan Meng — which means “accomplishment of a dream” — weighs about 30 kilograms (66 pounds). He has recently started eating bamboo while still suckling milk from his mother, Huan Huan.

For the occasion Saturday, the Beauval Zoo south of Paris was open for free to all visitors born on Aug. 4.

Yuan Meng’s mother and father Yuan Zi are at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China aimed at highlighting its good ties with France.

Other nations in Europe also have giant pandas, including Austria, Britain, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland.

French first lady Brigitte Macron, considered the panda’s “godmother,” did not attend Saturday’s celebration. She has already gone to see the baby panda twice.

Previous story
Pope rules out death penalty in change to church teaching
Next story
Not Kids’ games! Dodgeball, Quidditch, mini golf go pro

Just Posted

Rocky Mountain House RCMP searching for body in Brazeau Reservoir

A 29-year-old man is believed to be dead after falling into the reservoir

PHOTOS: Downtown Red Deer rocking with vintage cars Friday night

Rock’n Red Deer is celebrating the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s this weekend

Police still seaching for “brazen” ATM robbers as Parkland Mall makes repairs

Mall security workers ‘had to be careful they weren’t struck’

What it means to age is explored in new Writers’ Ink exhibit in Red Deer

Age on a Page can be seen at The Hub this month

Building permit values on the rise in Red Deer

So far, values are nearly double the same period last year

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Man dead following tornado that ripped through Manitoba community Friday

A man has died after a tornado touched down west of Lake… Continue reading

Top 10 invasive species spread by summer recreational activity in Canada

TORONTO — A list of the top 10 invasive species spread through… Continue reading

Change in weather could stoke dozens of northeast Ont. fires

There is concern that a change in the weather today could stoke… Continue reading

Northern California wildfires fires grow

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local): 10:50… Continue reading

Nova Scotia Power says about 5,000 litres of oil spilled into Halifax harbour

HALIFAX — About 5,000 litres of oil that spilled into Halifax harbour… Continue reading

Cdn, U.S. scientists consider novel plan to save endangered orca on death’s door

PORTLAND, Ore. — American and Canadian scientists are considering a Hail Mary… Continue reading

Romania probes anti-Jewish graffiti on Elie Wiesel’s house

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian police began an investigation Saturday after anti-Semitic graffiti… Continue reading

18 killed in Russian oil worker helicopter crash

MOSCOW — A Russian helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday in Siberia,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month