C-section rate rises, despite lower overall birth rate: report

TORONTO — A higher proportion of Canadian women are giving birth by caesarean section, even while the overall rate of in-hospital births across the country is declining, says a report released Thursday.

The report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) shows there were more than 103,000 C-sections in 2016-2017, making them the most commonly performed in-patient surgical procedure, followed by knee- and hip-replacement operations.

So what’s behind the rise in C-section rates, given that there’s been a push over recent years to pare back the number of these procedures when possible?

“We don’t know for certain, there are a number of factors that can contribute to the increasing rates, one being that the average age of mothers giving birth is going up,” said Greg Webster, CIHI’s director of acute and ambulatory care information services.

Overall, the proportion of births in Canadian hospitals performed by C-section rose to 28.2 per cent in 2016-2017, from 26.7 per cent in 2007-2008, said CIHI. At the same time, the hospital birth rate continued to decline, dropping to 102 per 10,000 population in 2016—2017 from 112 per 10,000 population in 2007—2008.

Giving birth was the most common reason for hospitalization in Canada, with about 366,000 births in 2016-2017, the report found.

The report found dramatic variations in C-section rates across the country.

British Columbia topped the list with 35.3 per cent of deliveries being done by caesarean, followed by Newfoundland and Labrador at 30 per cent. The Northwest Territories had the lowest C-section rate at 18.5 per cent, with Manitoba and Saskatchewan next-lowest at 23 per cent each.

Webster said the significant variation in C-section rates across the country has been noted for a number of years “and we also see C-section rates increasing moderately over time as well.”

The CIHI study cannot explain why B.C.’s rate is so high, but “the data provide an opportunity to see variations so regions and provinces and territories know where they are relative to their neighbouring provinces and territories,” he said.

“And then with a concerted effort the data can be analyzed in more detail to try to tease out what are the factors that make sense clinically for higher and lower rates in different regions.”

There are a number of reasons why doctors might perform a caesarean, including pregnancies where the mother or baby are at risk for complications. Pre-term infants and those small for their gestational age can lead to a C-section, as can a woman’s preference for how she wants to give birth.

“In some cases, some caesareans are done when there was an equally appropriate natural birth opportunity as well,” said Webster. “But again, each province and territory is different in terms of its rural and urban nature, how services are organized and the needs of the individual patients.”

Previous story
Montreal couple hoping city lets them keep beloved pet pig named Babe

Just Posted

Spring book sale this weekend in Red Deer

Red Deerians can get lost in a world of inexpensive books this… Continue reading

Central Alberta wildlife rehab facility not prepared to take orphaned bear cubs, yet

It’s been about eight years since the Medicine River Wildlife Centre was… Continue reading

Regional sewage line moving ahead despite concerns

Cost sharing among concerns of municipalities involved in Sylvan Lake-to-Red Deer sewage line

Red Deer family who lost everything in house fire begin rebuilding

Couple had moved into north-end home only two days before basement fire

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer says he doesn’t feel betrayed by Maxime Bernier

MONTREAL — Andrew Scheer says he doesn’t feel betrayed by former Tory… Continue reading

WATCH: Fine wine and food at Red Deer College

The Red Deer College Alumni Association hosted its 14th annual Fine Wine… Continue reading

Boston’s Tuukka Rask, Riley Nash step up in Game 4 win over Leafs

Bruins 3 Maple Leafs 1 TORONTO — The Boston Bruins didn’t need… Continue reading

Supreme Court ruling corks B.C. vintners’ hopes for free trade of Canadian wines

VANCOUVER — The Supreme Court of Canada ruling upholding interprovincial trade laws… Continue reading

Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government

Disgraced cyclist reached $5-million settlement with sponsor U.S. Postal Service

Montreal couple hoping city lets them keep beloved pet pig named Babe

MONTREAL — Babe the pig spends his days sleeping, going for walks… Continue reading

WATCH: This is a story about a stoned raccoon at a fire station

An unusual pair showed up in the pre-dawn hours at Fire Station… Continue reading

Plastic makers’ credit ratings may be hit by pollution rules

Plastic packaging makers may be less credit-worthy in the future as governments… Continue reading

Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

‘Dining of the future’: vegan restaurant boom fuelled by meat eaters

Foodies say Canada is in the midst of a renaissance in plant-based… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month