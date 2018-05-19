Canadian families among throngs of royal fans camping out for glimpse of newlyweds

WINDSOR, United Kingdom — Intense security measures, massive crowds, jet lag and an hours-long wait did nothing to stop ardent Canadian royal fans from doing everything they could to witness the lavish, star-studded wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

The hordes that lined many of the town’s historic streets were dotted with red-and-white attire and maple leaves worn by proud Canucks enamoured with the newlyweds.

Of course there were plenty of Union Jacks and Stars and Stripes, too, but Canadian expats and tourists made their presence known with Olympic team sweaters, Mountain Equipment Co-op backpacks, and in the case of one Guelph, Ont., woman, a red and white fascinator with red and white feathers and a Canadian flag.

Among those screaming the loudest were Ontario friends Crystal Kattenhorn of Cambridge, and Nikita Thompson of Kitchener, who planted themselves along The Long Walk that leads to Windsor Castle, where the ceremony took place.

“I’ve been obsessed with royalty since I was born — my family emigrated from Britain, I married a British man,” Kattenhorn said moments after getting a glimpse at the newlyweds when their carriage passed by.

“I’ve always wanted to see royalty, I’ve never been close enough before so this was nice to see Prince Harry, absolutely…. I would have died if I would have seen the Queen, but this is fine too.”

Thompson joked about sharing a meaningful glance with Markle and the people’s prince, who she admits has always been a favourite: “We had our moment,” she said with a wide grin.

“There are so many Canadians, it’s fantastic,” she added of the crowd. “Everyone is just hyped to be here, I think. It’s really exciting.”

Elsewhere on the 4.26-kilometre walk, Newfoundland sisters Paula, Elaine and Joanne Shortall teared up as they watched the ceremony broadcast on a massive screen outside St. George’s Chapel.

Elaine Shortall said she caught a glimpse of Prince Harry apparently getting emotional as Markle entered in her gown, and that set her and her sisters off.

“I think he teared up and cried and then he made us more emotional,” she said, bringing up the tragic death of Diana in August 1997.

“It made us sentimental. I wondered at that moment — obviously it was a happy occasion for him — but I wondered if he was thinking about his mom and where she would have been in this wedding…. It just kind of made me sad for them to have lost that and not be able to share that with Diana on this special day.”

A jubilant spirit dominated the day, with revellers soaking in an unexpectedly bright and sunny morning, and erupting in hoots whenever a celebrity or royal appeared on screen.

Later in the ceremony, parts of the crowd broke into song for the choir’s rendition of “Stand By Me,” and again later with “God Save the Queen” at the ceremony’s end.

Several minutes afterwards, fans cheered as the newlyweds rode past in their open carriage.

For Thompson, her sister and Kattenhorn, it was a welcomed payoff for several hours spent walking to the site, standing in sun, and waiting for their appearance.

“It’s worth it,” said Thompson.

Canada was represented inside the chapel as well, where Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney escorted 10 young page boys and bridesmaids, who included her three children with TV personality Ben Mulroney.

Four-year-old Ivy was a bridesmaid, while seven-year-old twins Brian and John served as pageboys alongside four-year-old Prince George and three-year-old Princess Charlotte, children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Outside the chapel, Peterborough, Ont. teen Faith Dickinson was among more than 2,600 guests invited to attend the wedding from the castle grounds, where she could only hear the proceedings unfold.

“I had a moment with myself where I shut my eyes and I soaked it all up and it became real,” the 15-year-old Dickinson said afterwards, dressed in a bespoke silk and lace dress with matching fascinator.

The invite made Dickinson among the first in the world to see the newlyweds after the ceremony, and she says she was thrilled to see them wave and appear to make eye contact with many in the crowd when they emerged.

The 15-year-old was invited because of her charity work with Cuddles For Cancer. Dickinson founded the group at age nine to provide custom blankets to cancer patients and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Shortall sisters believed the future of the monarchy was in good hands with the latest union, and looked forward to seeing where the couple takes it.

“They’re young, they’re modern, they had a lot of twists in the marriage ceremony itself and some of the traditions, so I think they’re going to have a big influence and probably bring in a lot more people, younger people to be interested in the monarchy,” said Elaine Shortall.

”And to kind of revive it. Like any institution, it has to change or else it’s stagnant and it loses people.”

Previous story
Canadian royal watchers heartened by unusual wedding role for Prince Charles
Next story
Montreal designer creates ‘elegant’ look for Jessica Mulroney at royal wedding

Just Posted

Red Deer’s indoor trampoline park announces closure

Citing mounting costs, Red Deer’s indoor trampoline park recently announced it was… Continue reading

WATCH: First Red Deer Market of the year

Hundreds came out to the first farmers market of 2018 Saturday

Bighorn Backcountry ATV users in wait-and-see mode on future of West Country access

As off-highway vehicle users started a summer of trail riding on the… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

WINDSOR, England — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other’s… Continue reading

Canadians rise for early-morning royal wedding celebrations

It was a thrilling first glimpse of Meghan Markle on her wedding… Continue reading

Red Deer Silhouettes prepare for year-end show

Synchronized swimming team will perform its last show this season May 30

WATCH: First Red Deer Market of the year

Hundreds came out to the first farmers market of 2018 Saturday

Canadian families among throngs of royal fans camping out for glimpse of newlyweds

WINDSOR, United Kingdom — Intense security measures, massive crowds, jet lag and… Continue reading

Swiss stun Canada, Sweden crushes US in ice hockey semis

COPENHAGEN — Switzerland stunned title favourite Canada 3-2 to reach only its… Continue reading

Cuba: 110 died in plane crash, 3 survivors ‘critical’

HAVANA — The only three survivors of Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Lacrosse action heats up in Red Deer

More than 50 teams from across Alberta took part in the Tradition… Continue reading

Canadian royal watchers heartened by unusual wedding role for Prince Charles

An unconventional wedding entrance for an unconventional bride sits just fine with… Continue reading

Street Tales: Life according to music

At Tuesday supper we had the privilege of hearing not one, but… Continue reading

Hay’s Daze: Four hippies in a garden shed

It was way back in the Hippiezoic Era when guys had long… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month