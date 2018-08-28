Canadian soccer captain Christine Sinclair helps raise record MS research haul

TORONTO — A&W’s “Burgers to Beat MS” campaign, spearheaded by Christine Sinclair, raised more than $1.9 million this year.

It’s the second year the Canadian soccer captain, whose mother Sandi has multiple sclerosis, has been the face of the campaign. The 2018 take is a record, beating last year’s total of $1.85 million.

In 10 years, the annual effort has raised nearly $13 million. Money raised helps the MS Society of Canada fund research, programs and services, and helps improve the quality of life for Canadians living with and affected by the disease.

The MS Society of Canada says Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world, with 11 Canadians diagnosed every day. The disease is most commonly diagnosed in people between 15 and 40, with women three times more likely than men to be affected.

The disease, described as complex and unpredictable, affects the central nervous system. Commons symptoms include: fatigue, impaired sensation, vision problems, lack of co-ordination and cognitive impairment.

The cause of MS remains a mystery and there is no cure.

For the sixth consecutive year, an A&W outlet in Grande Prairie, Alta., ranked as the top fundraising location in Canada, raising more than $51,000.

“We want to thank every Canadian that bought a Teen Burger, rounded up their bill, and donated to the campaign,” Pamela Valentine, president and CEO of the MS Society of Canada, said in a statement. “These are all acts of greatness that enable the MS Society to empower Canadians affected by MS to live their best lives.”

