FILE - In this March 13, 2013 file photo, Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, center, announces the newly elected pope from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, the longtime Vatican diplomat and expert in interfaith relations who announced the election of Pope Francis to the world in 2013 with the famous “habemus papam,” has died. The Vatican said Tauran died Thursday, July 5, 2018, at age 75. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Cardinal Tauran, who announced pope’s election, dies at 75

  • Jul. 6, 2018 3:15 p.m.
  • Life

VATICAN CITY — Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, the Vatican diplomat and expert in interfaith relations who announced the election of Pope Francis to the world in 2013 with the famous phrase “habemus papam (we have a pope),” has died.

The Vatican said Tauran died Thursday at age 75. He had been in the United States, seeking treatment for Parkinson’s disease. He had the condition for years, but continued his globe-trotting diplomacy to improve the Vatican’s relations with the Muslim world.

In an unusually personal condolence message sent to Tauran’s sister Friday, Francis praised the cardinal’s “courageous” years of service to the Catholic Church “despite the weight of illness.”

Francis said the French-born Tauran was a “counsellor who was listened to and appreciated,” particularly in predominantly Muslim parts of the world. It was a reference to Tauran’s tireless efforts to mend fences after Pope Benedict XVI gave a 2006 speech about Islam and violence that offended many Muslims.

Tauran, who was born in Bordeaux, served in various Vatican embassies before being named chief Vatican archivist, foreign minister and then prefect of the Vatican office of interfaith relations. He made headlines in 2002 when he fiercely opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq, calling it “a defeat for all humanity.”

As “protodeacon” of the College of Cardinals, Tauran emerged on the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica on the rainy night of March 13, 2013, to announce Francis’ election. Shaking from the effects pf Parkinson’s, Tauran pronounced the Latin words with a strong, clear voice and revealed to the world that the Catholic Church had its first pope named Francis.

Francis later appointed Tauran as camerlengo, the symbolically important official who runs the Vatican during the period between the death or resignation of one pope and the election of another.

In his condolence note, Francis said he named Tauran to the position “because of his service to and love for the church.”

Other condolences came from the World Jewish Congress, which praised Tauran’s efforts to build “bridges of understanding, tolerance and mutual respect” among Catholics, Jews and Muslims.

“Cardinal Tauran truly lived the message that he preached, demonstrating absolute faith in humanity’s ability to coexist and thrive together, denouncing radicalism and ignorance while embracing people of all faiths and backgrounds,” World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder said.

Previous story
Feminists, animal rights groups reshape Pamplona bull fest

Just Posted

Truck driver facing criminal charges in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

REGINA — The driver of a transport truck that collided with a… Continue reading

Step right up and become a Red Deer Westerner Days volunteer

More volunteers are needed to enhance customer experience

Red Deer residents unhappy about gas prices, but still put fuel in the tank

Rising gas prices may make some people think twice about filling up,… Continue reading

WATCH: Stettler woman wins Red Deer Hospital Lottery dream home

It will take a while to sink in, says Debbie Greiner

Alberta fentanyl deaths continue to rise, but at slower rate

EDMONTON — New figures suggest that fentanyl deaths are continuing to rise… Continue reading

WATCH: Police arrest two Central Alberta men after year-long drug trafficking investigation

The men, from Red Deer and Sylvan Lake, were arrested June 21

Truck driver facing criminal charges in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

REGINA — The driver of a transport truck that collided with a… Continue reading

Police arrest Red Deer man accused of Canada Day sexual assault

A man accused of a violent sexual assault against a teenager was… Continue reading

Trudeau to meet Toronto mayor John Tory as city grapples with gun crime

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Toronto Mayor John… Continue reading

Americans playfully ponder pro-Trump scholar’s ‘shunning’

BOSTON — How have you been shunned? It’s a question Americans have… Continue reading

Cult leader executed for Japan sarin attacks still a mystery

TOKYO — The execution of Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara leaves… Continue reading

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond is being celebrated today with a Google… Continue reading

UK police race to find source of new nerve agent poisoning

AMESBURY, England — British police scoured sections of Salisbury and Amesbury in… Continue reading

Anne Frank’s family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

BERLIN — Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world famous… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month