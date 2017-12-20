Carleton University establishing a chair for the study of conjuring arts

OTTAWA — Carleton University students will soon be able to study magic.

The university announced today that it’s establishing an academic chair for the study of conjuring arts with a $2-million donation from the Slaight Family Foundation.

The school says academic subjects that have been connected to the conjuring arts include psychology, political persuasion, literature, and the history of warfare.

Carleton interim president Alastair Summerlee says magicians have historically been influential figures, and it’s important for societies to understand how they might be deceived.

The chair is named for philanthropist Allan Slaight, who has had a lifelong interest in magic.

He recently donated a collection of magic posters and Houdini paraphernalia to Montreal’s McCord Museum.

Carleton says a search committee will soon begin recruitment for the new position.

Previous story
Are poinsettias poisonous? Some holiday truths

Just Posted

Three charged with bringing drugs into Bowden Institution

Three men working to get drugs into the Bowden Institution now face… Continue reading

Horse facility gets Red Deer County nod

Meadow Green Stables has riding arena, stables and training facility

Innisfail airport wants more camping

Red Deer County wants to talk to all airport users before making campground decision

Updated: Red Deer council says hospital is the only possible location for supervised consumption site

Council wants Alberta Health Services to step up and assume responsibility

Red Deer Christmas programs spread holiday cheer

Gifts and food donated to those in need

WATCH: A stroll through City Hall Park

See the bright lights in downtown Red Deer just days before Christmas

Major tax bill passes in U.S.: big consequences, big debates ahead for Canada

The United States Congress has adopted a major tax bill that has… Continue reading

Health Canada nearly doubles number of pot producers in second half of 2017

Health Canada handed out nearly as many marijuana production licences in the… Continue reading

Liberals look to put stamp on CMHC with new board focused on social housing

Canada’s housing agency is getting a makeover as the Liberals look to… Continue reading

Community potluck at the Coconut Room

It’s time for renewal, sharing of stories and food to welcome the… Continue reading

Red Deer car dealership donates van to the Mustard Seed

The van will keep a Mustard Seed driver warm during winter time

The Mustard Seed is looking for donations

The Mustard Seed in Red Deer has a Christmas wish list. The… Continue reading

RCMP offer crime prevention tips for the holiday season

Red Deer RCMP give tips so holidays aren’t marred by theft or damage

Grizzly bear trophy hunting over in B.C.

NDP government says 2017 hunt was the last one

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month