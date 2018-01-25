Celebrity divorce lawyer launches site to simplify breakups

  • Jan. 25, 2018 1:38 p.m.
  • Life

LOS ANGELES — For years, Laura Wasser has been one of the go-to divorce attorneys when Hollywood power couples break up.

Now Wasser wants to bring some of the strategies she’s developed during her career representing stars such as Angelina Jolie, Christina Aguilera and Johnny Depp to help regular couples. Her new site, It’s Over Easy, aims to get couples divorced from their computers or tablets, without having to hire an attorney — or ever set foot in a courthouse.

The website’s formal launch Thursday will allow couples in New York County and throughout California to handle their divorces and child custody arrangements online. Wasser said the inspiration came from her own online shopping habits, and hearing from people who want to handle their own divorces but find the process too confusing, expensive, intimidating — or all of those things and more.

“I feel like there’s so many people who these days shop online, date online, bank online — maybe they actually even met dating online — and now they’re married,” she said. “Why not give them the opportunity to do this online?”

She said the site’s goal is “changing the face of divorce.” It requires both parties to use the site to complete their judgment, although work is transferrable to a lawyer if needed.

The process is based on core questions Wasser asks clients and techniques she uses to try to keep breakups amicable.

Wasser, 49, said she urges people undergoing a divorce or end of a long-term relationship to try to think about the moments they really cared for the other person, such as when they proposed marriage or the birth of a child. “Try to get back to them and realize that there is something good that did come out of your relationship. Focus on that and try to find a way forward,” she said. “It’s so much better for your emotional health to be able to do it that way.”

It’s Over Easy is part service-oriented and part-lifestyles site, with Wasser and others sharing their approaches to managing finances during a breakup, co-parenting children, and surviving holiday gatherings.

Users of the site fill in financial information and details about what days are most important for them to have their children. At the end of process, both sides will have documents that can lead to legal divorces and custody agreements.

The site has three tiers, ranging from $750 for a guided do-it-yourself filing to a premium, $2,500 service that includes filing of court documents, 90 minutes of mediation counselling and document filing with the court.

Wasser’s services, by comparison, start with a $25,000 retainer and $850 an hour.

The site could even work for some of her clients. “I think there are probably some that can go through this process. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing me less, paying me less,” she joked.

Other sites offer similar services, such as Wevorce, which is affiliated with another online legal resource, LegalZoom. But those services aren’t fronted by a lawyer like Wasser, who doesn’t comment about her celebrity clients but is familiar to readers of TMZ and other celebrity sites.

Wasser became a family law attorney after she finished law school and her marriage was coming to an end. She asked her father, divorce lawyer Dennis Wasser, for a job. Her first assignment was to handle her own divorce. She remains friends with her first husband, she said.

As for concerns the site will make it too simple for couples to divorce, Wasser is skeptical.

“We’re not making it too easy,” Wasser said. “Divorce is very difficult, but it is happening. And I hardly think that anybody is going to see … our advertisements and go ‘Oh I hadn’t even thought of that. Now I’m going to get divorced.’”

Previous story
Tiny implant opens way to deliver drugs deep into the brain
Next story
Soft Caress mahonia magically blooms, bringing in the honeybees

Just Posted

UPDATE: Heavy snowfall no longer expected for Red Deer area

Environment Canada revises statement

Outdoor concert or not, Central Music Festival Society is boogie-ing into the future

Red Deer group keeps the concerts coming

Distressed animals seized from rural Calgary-area property

Calgary Humane Society investigators worked with police

Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Owner of German Second World War passport found

Police thank public for their assistance

Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Trudeau commends women for speaking out on Brown, will address Hehr accusation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saluting the courage of the women who… Continue reading

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month