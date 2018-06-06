Calgary Stampede organizers say traditional and unique food will be on the menu for foodies attending the 10-day event. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Cheesy chicken hearts, calf testicles join corn dogs on Calgary Stampede menu

CALGARY — Traditional corn dogs and deep-fried doughnuts are still on the menu but Calgary Stampede organizers say they’re being joined by giant squid on a stick, cheesy chicken hearts and even prairie oysters for foodies attending the 10-day event.

Midway operations manager James Radke says the Stampede menu has to have something for everyone but it’s the craziest combinations that tend to spark the most interest.

“We look for those foods — crickets on your candy apple, crickets in your grilled-cheese sandwich. How can you take those traditional foods and turn them upside down and really make people think about what they’re eating?”

The so-called giant squidward, complete with tentacles, is about the size of a baseball mitt and deep fried.

The prairie oyster balls, which are calf testicles, are braised in a savoury sauce, sliced and served over sweet doughnuts with a blueberry sauce along with whipped cream and crushed nuts.

“We’re talking real prairie oysters,” Radke said. “We push people’s taste buds.

“Whether their reaction to it is positive or negative, that actually doesn’t matter. What matters is it’s generating an emotional response to food and you know you’ve got them right away.”

Yan Situ from the Happy Fish Catering food truck expects the squid will be a big seller.

“It looks a little scary but it tastes good though. It’s nice and juicy inside and then we put on our special bread crumbs so it’s really crunchy outside,” she said.

“It comes in two flavours — salt and pepper and curry pepper. That one’s a little bit spicy, gives a little more heat for the street.”

For those with a sweet tooth, there will be deep-fried, bacon-wrapped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Pop Rocks mini doughnuts, smoking charcoal ice cream in a cup, hot ice-cream doughnut sandwiches and Kit Kat fries.

Only eight or 10 years ago, Radke said, Stampede food was a secondary consideration.

“That’s changed with the advent of food television, of the Food Network, the foodie movement, restaurants changing and everybody really jumping upon that bandwagon. The midway has had to do that as well,” he said.

“The midway has had to transform itself to become a culinary destination.”

This year’s Stampede runs from July 6 to 15.

Previous story
Industry looks for ‘creative ways’ to brand legalized marijuana

Just Posted

Five dead after two-vehicle collision near town of Millet, south of Edmonton

MILLET, Alta. — Police say five people are dead after a two-vehicle… Continue reading

Air Canada and Air China sign joint venture agreement to increase co-operation

MONTREAL — Air Canada and Air China have signed a joint venture… Continue reading

Vancouver homeless man spends final dying hours inside Tim Hortons

VANCOUVER — The death of an ill senior who lived inside a… Continue reading

Youths sharing a joint with minors shouldn’t be free of legal consequence: Senate

OTTAWA — There should be some legal consequences for youths who share… Continue reading

Industry looks for ‘creative ways’ to brand legalized marijuana

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Marijuana industry titans will gather in New Brunswick… Continue reading

Watch: Five in Five: Red Deer Regional Health Foundation’s CEO

Manon Therriault started in her new role mid-March

Cheesy chicken hearts, calf testicles join corn dogs on Calgary Stampede menu

CALGARY — Traditional corn dogs and deep-fried doughnuts are still on the… Continue reading

Original Pizza Pop recipe preserved by great-nephew

WINNIPEG — A descendant of the man credited with inventing Pizza Pops… Continue reading

Heritage society denounces Chateau Laurier redesign as “heritage vandalism”

OTTAWA — An Ottawa preservation society is blasting the redesign of an… Continue reading

Bocce Ball season is underway at Golden Circle in Red Deer

Red Deer celebrates Seniors Week, June 3 to 9

Olympic medalist to speak at Special Olympics Red Deer Celebrity Breakfast

The event is June 20 at Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre

Blackfalds woman claims six figure win off of scratch and win ticket

Jennifer Halyrevich won $100,000 on a Crossword Tripler

Canadian, international athletes mobilize at anti-doping forum in Calgary

CALGARY — Beckie Scott opened the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Global Athletes Forum… Continue reading

Virtue, Moir, Chan, Stojko hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour with a stop in Red Deer

Virtue and Moir in Red Deer on October 18

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month