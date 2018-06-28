Cineplex to offer concession stand snack deliveries in four provinces

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. has started to offer delivery of concession stand snacks to customers in 60 communities throughout Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and Quebec.

Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob says the company has partnered with Uber Eats to deliver popcorn, hot dogs, candy, nachos and soft drinks for customers who want movie theatre snacks at home or in the office.

The option is available in cities including Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal. Parts of downtown Toronto will be left out of the offering because some theatre concession stands aren’t easily accessible for Uber Eats drivers.

If there is demand for an expansion to unserviced areas, Jacob says Cineplex will look at using its Rec Room gaming bars and head office as hubs for delivery or consider opening a distribution centre.

The offering comes months after Cineplex began testing delivery in university towns in southern Ontario and as the entertainment giant has ramped up efforts to diversify its revenue.

