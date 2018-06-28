Cineplex Inc. has started to offer delivery of concession stand snacks to customers in 60 communities throughout Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and Quebec this week. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Cineplex to offer concession stand snack deliveries in four provinces

TORONTO — Some Canadians with a hankering for movie theatre popcorn without the trek to a cinema are in luck.

Cineplex Inc. has started to offer delivery of concession stand snacks — popcorn, hot dogs, candy, nachos and soft drinks — to customers in 60 communities throughout Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and Quebec this week.

The offering, a partnership with Uber Eats, comes months after Cineplex tested delivery in university towns in southern Ontario and as the entertainment giant ramped up its efforts to diversify its revenue beyond movie screenings, whose profits can be unpredictable because they are dependent on the strength of the films studios roll out.

To combat that unpredictability and the popularity of on-demand streaming services that are increasingly convincing film lovers to stay home to watch movies, Cineplex has expanded concession stand products, offered VIP seating and opened Rec Room gaming bars and a Playdium arcade centre in Ontario.

Those ventures have drawn in a young demographic that is also likely be a fan of the delivery service, Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob said.

“I know when I was studying for exams, I didn’t want to leave (the house), but I still wanted a treat,” he said. “This allows you to do that or if you’ve got little kids and you want to watch something at home, you can do that and have the goodies at the same time.”

The service is available in cities including Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal, but parts of downtown Toronto will be left out of the offering because some theatre concession stands aren’t easily accessible for Uber Eats drivers.

If there is demand for an expansion to unserviced areas, Jacob said Cineplex will look at using its Rec Room gaming bars and head office as hubs for delivery or consider opening a distribution centre.

For now, he said the company will focus on Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and Quebec because of their high populations and the company’s large network of theatres there.

The foods Cineplex will deliver from theatres in those provinces will be packaged for deliveries. Popcorn will be double-bagged and sealed at the top, so kernels don’t spill out in transit and hot dogs will be wrapped in foil and dropped off alongside condiments in small packages.

On top of concession stand treats, customers will also be able to order combos that include movie rentals from the Cineplex Store.

If the service takes off, Jacob said delivery customers might see new treats crop up for delivery.

Previous story
Kroger to test grocery deliveries with driverless cars

Just Posted

CFL Eskimos brass on northern visits to talk about name, ‘where we fit in’

INUVIK, N.W.T. — Officials from the Edmonton Eskimos Canadian Football League club… Continue reading

Kroger to test grocery deliveries with driverless cars

SAN FRANCISCO — Kroger Co. is about to test whether it can… Continue reading

Cineplex to offer concession stand snack deliveries in four provinces

TORONTO — Some Canadians with a hankering for movie theatre popcorn without… Continue reading

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government: report

OTTAWA — Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip… Continue reading

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

OTTAWA — An estimated 776,000 Canadian children live in areas of the… Continue reading

WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us closing its last stores

NEW YORK — Toys R Us is closing its last U.S. stores… Continue reading

Past pot conviction won’t automatically prevent involvement in cannabis industry

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring… Continue reading

Joe Jackson, patriarch of musical Jackson family, dies at 89

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson, the fearsome stage dad of Michael Jackson,… Continue reading

Are parody Twitter accounts ‘fake news’? Liberals, Conservatives disagree

OTTAWA — Liberal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says parody social media accounts… Continue reading

Policy will ensure disputes don’t delay health care for Inuit children: leader

The leader a national Inuit group says Ottawa is working on a… Continue reading

Chapin drops out of Red Deer-North UCP nomination race

The race for the United Conservative Party nomination in Red Deer-North has… Continue reading

Douglas Coupland’s portrait of Canada is bright, optimistic and in 3D

VANCOUVER — A shimmering golden lumberjack look-alike. A pastel paint-streaked woman staring… Continue reading

Feds help hatch plan to move plover, four eggs holding up Ottawa music festival

OTTAWA — A plan hatched by an Ottawa music festival to relocate… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month