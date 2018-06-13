Clinton-Patterson novel sells 250,000 copies its first week

  • Jun. 13, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • Life

NEW YORK — Bill Clinton’s debut novel had the year’s biggest opening so far for a work of fiction.

“The President is Missing,” the thriller he co-wrote with James Patterson, sold 250,000 copies its first week. Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Co., the book’s co-publishers, announced Wednesday that the number includes hardcover, e-book and audio sales. NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85 per cent of print sales, reported sales of 152,000 copies. That’s BookScan’s top-selling fiction debut since the latest “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” which came out last fall, and biggest first week for adult fiction since Harper Lee’s “Go Set a Watchman” sold more than 700,000 hardcover copies in 2015.

“The President is Missing” was published June 4 and spent much of last week at No. 1 on Amazon.com and elsewhere despite some awkward and contentious moments in interviews with the former president. Clinton responded defensively to questions from NBC’s Craig Melvin about the #MeToo movement and whether he owes an apology to former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky helped lead to his impeachment.

The novel begins with a president facing impeachment, for supporting terrorism, and tells of his efforts to thwart a potentially apocalyptic cyberattack.

“By any measure, this was a terrific opening week of sales, one that exceeded even our own optimistic projections,” Michael Pietsch, CEO of Little Brown’s parent company, Hachette Book Group, said in a statement. “Sales continue apace this week, with Father’s Day on the horizon.”

“We are heartened by the response to the work, especially among readers,” said Knopf chairman Sonny Mehta.

The novel has been billed as combining Patterson’s long background in thrillers and Clinton’s unique perspective as a former president. Reviews ranged from mocking (“Reveals as many secrets about the U.S. government as ‘The Pink Panther’ reveals about the French government,” wrote The Washington Post’s Ron Charles) to admiring. Nicolle Wallace, the political analyst and former White House aide, praised the novel as “ambitious and wildly readable” in a review for The New York Times. In The Wall Street Journal, Barton Swaim called the book “beach reading of a high order.”

Patterson, one of the world’s busiest and most popular authors, has released numerous No. 1 bestsellers. Clinton also has topped the lists before, as author of the million-selling memoir “My Life.” The Clinton-Patterson novel is a likely blockbuster at a time when adult fiction sales have struggled. The year’s biggest works have been nonfiction, whether Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” or James Comey’s “A Higher Loyalty,” both of which offered highly critical portraits of President Trump. “The President is Missing” doesn’t mention Trump by name, but does refer favourably to immigrants and expanded voting rights and warns against the “drift into tribalism, extremism and seething resentments.”

Previous story
Extreme Esteem: Keeping up appearances

Just Posted

Homeless challenges continue for communities

Red Deer focusing on co-ordinating access

World Cup coming to Alberta in 2026

Canada part of winning World Cup bid for 2026 men’s soccer showcase

WATCH: River Bend Trails get lighting, enhancements with $200,000 from province

“Exciting” improvements will last beyond Canada Winter Games, say organizers

Canadian politicians welcome opportunity to host World Cup games

TORONTO — The chance to co-host the 2026 World Cup is an… Continue reading

Prison psychological tests must be fair to Indigenous inmates: high court

OTTAWA — The federal prison service has failed to ensure its psychological… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

World Cup 2026: A primer on the expanded tournament coming to North America

The 2026 World Cup has been awarded to Canada, the U.S. and… Continue reading

Sex, love, loss: Little is off limits on ‘Red Table Talk’

NEW YORK — Sex, love and loss, self-harm, addiction and recovery: There… Continue reading

St. Paul raccoon reaches roof after scaling downtown tower

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A raccoon that became an internet sensation by… Continue reading

Red Deer remembers ‘staples of community’

Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer

Marking Tabasco’s 150th birthday with a tour of Avery Island

AVERY ISLAND, La. — One of the world’s most famous condiments is… Continue reading

Former RDC Kings hockey player Nick Fountain well on the road to recovery

Nick Fountain is usually heavy into his off-season training regime by this… Continue reading

N.L. premier invites Trump to discuss tariffs as they view ‘Come from Away’ show

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier has invited U.S. President… Continue reading

Gay activist Jim Egan’s fight for equality becomes first LGBTQ Heritage Minute

TORONTO — Director Stephen Dunn says making the first Heritage Minute about… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month