Commemorative royal wedding coin features crystals, maple leaves

OTTAWA — A commemorative coin for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be adorned with crystals and Canadian maple leaves.

The Royal Canadian Mint has revealed a 99.99 per cent pure silver keepsake to celebrate the May 19 nuptials at Windsor Castle.

It features an engraved portrait based on one of the couple’s engagement photos and has a face value of $20.

The coin is edged in maple leaves, English roses and shells from Prince Harry’s coat of arms. It also features three Swarovski crystals to represent Markle’s three-stone engagement ring.

It costs $104.95 and can be ordered from the mint’s online store at www.mint.ca and by phone at 1-800-267-1871.

The mint says they will also soon be available at its stores in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at some Canada Post outlets and through its network of dealers and distributors.

The commemorative design is by Joel Kimmel of Westport, Ont. The other side features an effigy of the Queen by Vancouver artist Susanna Blunt.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
First night of Rockefeller art auction fetches $646M

Just Posted

Emergency text alert testing in Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Red Deer County gravel companies to pay more

Aggregate levy charged to gravel companies to help cover road damage to increase

Employee bear sprayed in Rocky Mountain House-area armed robbery

Two men in custody and facing numerous charges in connection with Monday evening incident

Controversial Buffalo Lake RV resort moving forward with 750 lots

Two summer villages and County of Stettler resolve density concerns

N.B. officials caution people to treat contaminated floodwaters as hazardous

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — People in flood-stricken parts of New Brunswick are… Continue reading

WATCH: North Red Deer community centre construction begins

Red Deerians living on the north side of the city are about… Continue reading

Commemorative royal wedding coin features crystals, maple leaves

OTTAWA — A commemorative coin for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding… Continue reading

First night of Rockefeller art auction fetches $646M

NEW YORK — A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David… Continue reading

Cannes: Cruz, Bardem were paid equally for ‘Everybody Knows’

CANNES, France — Penelope Cruz says she and her husband Javier Bardem… Continue reading

Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

LONDON — Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a waxwork of Meghan Markle… Continue reading

15-year-old girl charged with attempted murder in stabbing of police officer

HALIFAX — A 15-year-old girl is facing a charge of attempted murder… Continue reading

B.C.’s James Paxton relishes no-hitting the Blue Jays on Canadian soil

TORONTO — James Paxton lifted his arms in triumph and hugged each… Continue reading

Five Things To Know: Canadian pitcher James Paxton’s no-hitter

TORONTO — Mariners pitcher James Paxton threw a no-hitter to lead Seattle… Continue reading

Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open

ROME — Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week’s Italian Open, saying… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month