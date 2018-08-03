Dennis Quaid’s vantage point in Palisades

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2011 file photo, actor Dennis Quaid and his wife Kimberly Buffington Quaid arrive for the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES —Actor Dennis Quaid has tossed his Pacific Palisades home on the market at $6.495 million. He bought the place five years ago for $5.1 million, records show.

Obscured from the street by hedges and a thicket of bamboo, the gated Spanish-style home sits on more than a third of an acre with a 10-car motor court, a swimming pool and spa and a grove of fruit trees.

The home, which dates from 1929, features a tiled rotunda entry that opens to a vaulted-ceiling living room with a massive stone fireplace. The 6,114 square feet of living space also holds a media room, an office, a breakfast room and a chef’s kitchen with two refrigerators.

There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including guest and staff quarters on the main floor. A sitting room, two closets and two bathrooms compose the master suite.

A raised terrace and patio areas create additional living space outdoors. Large palms dot the landscaped grounds.

Quaid, 64, starred this year and last in the series “Fortitude.” His film work includes “Pandorum” (2009), “Vantage Point” (2008) and “The Day After Tomorrow” (2004). Last year, the actor appeared in the adventure-comedy flick “A Dog’s Purpose.”

———

THE AMENITIES GET TAILS WAGGING

Actress, model and animal activist Denise Richards has sold her home in L.A.’s Hidden Hills neighborhood for $4.75 million. That’s a hair above the $4.395 million she paid for the acre-plus estate in 2007 and about $3 million less than her original asking price from two years ago —$7.749 million.

The fenced and gated spread centers on a traditional-style home that was built in 1991. The house has more than 8,300 square feet of interiors that includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a formal dining room and an over-the-top kitchen with a pizza oven.

Custom details are evident in the living room, which pairs black walls with blood-red accents. Two temperature-controlled and glass-enclosed wine walls flank the fireplace in the den/tasting room. A chandelier-topped dog hotel with built-in kennels and a pet-washing station is another feature added by Richards.

Outdoors, there’s a lagoon-style pool with two swimming areas, a grotto and waterfall features. A separate, 800-square-foot entertainer’s pavilion holds a kitchen and dining area. Lawns and formal landscaping fill out the grounds.

Richards, 47, starred as Bond girl Dr. Christmas Jones in the 1998 film “The World Is Not Enough.” Her other credits include “Starship Troopers” (1997), “Undercover Brother” (2002) and “Scary Movie 3” (2003).

This year, the actress has stayed busy, with a leading role in the horror film “The Toybox.”

———

HE’S GOING OUT WITH A BIG BANG

“Big Bang Theory” actor Jim Parsons is set to make a splash in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood after listing his 1920s estate for $8.95 million.

Should it hit that number, it’ll have been a nice investment for the Texas native. He bought the place from actor Robert Pattinson four years ago for $6.375 million.

The snaking driveway takes its time approaching the Spanish estate, winding through an arched gateway before passing a well-landscaped front yard. A black and white tile foyer greets residents through the front door.

Inside, the 4,026-square-foot interior pairs original finishes and modern touches. Wood-beamed, hand-painted ceilings bring a sense of the Old World to the common areas.

In other spaces, bold color palettes spring the estate into the modern day. The master suite, among three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, opens to balconies on both sides.

The 1.45-acre grounds sit on a hill, allowing the lagoon-style swimming pool to cascade down through a fountain feature. An outdoor dining room, a koi pond and lush landscaping complete the setting.

The home appears to be somewhat of a star magnet. In addition to Parsons and Pattinson, the estate was once owned by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Parsons, 45, has won four Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe for his role in “The Big Bang Theory.” He frequents the stage and silver screen as well, starring in the Broadway play “The Normal Heart” in 2011 and the 2016 film “Hidden Figures.”

———

MORE ACTION IN THE HILLS

Dolph Lundgren is heading for the Hollywood Hills. The actor-director, who is set to appear in the December blockbuster “Aquaman,” has paid $3.9 million for a modern estate above the Sunset Strip.

The steel-and-glass structure, originally listed for $4.4 million, offers city-lights views from three levels. Within its 5,230 square feet are four bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a sleek master suite with a private balcony.

Wood finishes even out the whitewashed floor plan, coating the cabinetry in the kitchen, a wine closet in the dining room and a set of floating stairs. There are also a living room with a built-in fireplace, a game room, a theater, an office and a pair of two-car garages.

A rooftop patio caps the abode, and a pool sits to the home’s side.

Lundgren, 60, broke big in Hollywood as the machine-like Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV” (1985), a role he’s set to reprise in the upcoming “Creed II.” The Swedish actor will also reprise his role as Gunner Jensen in the fourth installment of “The Expendables,” due out in 2020.

———

A HOME IN TUNE WITH HIT MAKERS

Craig Huxley, the child actor who starred in “Star Trek” before becoming a film and record producer, has put a home with a musical pedigree on the market in Sherman Oaks for $1.95 million.

In addition to three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the traditional-style house holds two studios where artists such as Michael Jackson, Prince and Donna Summer recorded songs over the years.

Set on a hill with valley views, the 2,215-square-foot ranch house is shaped like an L —which complements the studio perfectly, Huxley said. “It’s an incredible, soundproofed room with triple doors and double windows,” Huxley said. “It’s not bothered by the rest of the home.”

The studio itself, a cozy space lined with parquet floors, is where Huxley recorded music for “Knots Landing,” “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “China Beach.” Huxley’s other highlights there include giving Burt Bacharach keyboard lessons, working on soundtracks with Quincy Jones and producing “Thriller” with childhood friend Michael Jackson.

“We were just kids having fun with music,” he said.

Huxley, 63, also appeared in “Bewitched” and “The Beverly Hillbillies” as a child actor in the 1960s. Two decades later, he founded Enterprise Interactive, an audiovisual company that mixed songs for artists such as Beyonce, Slash, Snoop Dogg and Paul McCartney.

———

PITCHER’S NEW DUGOUT COMES WITH A VIEW

Josh Beckett, the retired pitching ace who played for the Marlins, Red Sox and Dodgers, has bought a home in Manhattan Beach for $2.6 million.

The contemporary-style home is in the Gaslamp area, which is known for its streets lined with original gas-burning lamps.

Built in 1963 and recently remodeled, the two-story has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in nearly 1,500 square feet of living space. Features include wide-plank wood floors, custom lighting, a chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar and a master suite with a walk-in closet. There are ocean views from the living and dining rooms, which share a fireplace.

An enclosed patio sits off the back of the home.

Beckett, a three-time all-star, retired four years ago after an injury-riddled season with the Dodgers in which he threw a no-hitter. The 38-year-old won the World Series Most Valuable Player award with the Marlins in 2003. In 2007, he earned American League Championship Series MVP honors en route to his second World Series title with the Red Sox.