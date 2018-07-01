Despite ample possibilities, Dildo, N.L. brewery dodges salacious beer names

DILDO, N.L. — A recently opened brewery in Dildo, N.L., says it’s mostly eschewing lewd puns in naming four new beers, in spite of ample opportunity.

The unusually named small town provided the Dildo Brewing Company and Museum with a chance to give their beers silly names, but co-owner Angela Reid says they’ve managed to keep it classy — for the most part.

Among the new beers are “Stout Dildo” and “Blonde Root 80” — a blonde ale referencing Route 80, which runs along the northwestern coast of the Avalon Peninsula.

“I’se Da Bye-PA” is the punniest name on the list. It’s an IPA named after the traditional foot-stomping Newfoundland tune “I’se The B’y.”

Made with beets, “Red Rocks Ale” is named for Red Rocks, the location of a former Canadian National Railway station northwest of Port aux Basques.

Dildo Brewing Co. and Museum opened at the end of June and is equal parts museum and brewhouse.

