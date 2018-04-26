E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grows to 84 cases

YUMA, Ariz. — U.S. health officials say the E. coli outbreak linked to tainted romaine lettuce has grown and sickened 84 people from 19 states.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said Wednesday that at least another 31 cases are believed to be tied to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona.

The agency says those infected range in age from 1 to 88. More than half of are female.

Forty-two people have been hospitalized, including nine battling kidney failure.

Agency officials say the illnesses started between March 13 and April 12.

The agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week issued a warning against eating all romaine lettuce.

Officials have not yet identified the source of the tainted lettuce except to say it came from the Yuma region.

Previous story
Genetic sleuthing bolsters food poisoning searches

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Celebrity Dance Off raises thousands for Games plaza

The “legacy celebration space” is a step closer to reality, says Games chair

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

B.C. asks court to affirm right to protect environment from heavy oils

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government will ask a court if legislative… Continue reading

Case of man accused in Stettler murder put over

John Roland Savage, 51, made first court appearance on Thursday

Halifax cartoonists capture public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Halifax cartoonist Michael de Adder says he was simply trying to find… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer students get active, healthy

Healthy Active Schools Symposium takes place in schools

Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy returns to Remparts as coach and GM

QUEBEC — Patrick Roy is returning to the Quebec Remparts as coach… Continue reading

‘OK Google, find me a job’: New job search feature launches in Canada

TORONTO — Google is wading into Canada’s employment market with a new… Continue reading

CFL legend Damon Allen, Leafs great Dave Keon named to Canada Sports Hall of Fame

TORONTO — Damon Allen and Dave Keon are two of the headliners… Continue reading

Teen who helped beat woman to death, posted video online to be sentenced in June

WINNIPEG — A teenager who helped attack a young Manitoba woman and… Continue reading

Research study of dinosaur teeth reveals how big lizards ate, hunted

EDMONTON — You are what you eat, even if you’re a dinosaur.… Continue reading

IAAF rules to limit testosterone levels for female runners

MONACO — New rules for female athletes with high natural testosterone levels… Continue reading

Palace: Prince William to be best man at Harry’s wedding

LONDON — It’s a family affair: Britain’s royal officials say Prince Harry… Continue reading

Safety board to release report on plane crash that killed Jim Prentice

CALGARY — The Transportation Safety Board is to release a report today… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month