The emerald ash borer is heading to the Maritimes after causing significant damage in Ontario and Quebec. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

East Coast warned about beetles that have laid waste to Quebec, Ontario trees

FREDERICTON — The Maritimes are being warned about the arrival of an invasive, tree-destroying beetle that has already done significant damage in Ontario and Quebec.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says the emerald ash borer has been discovered in Edmundston, N.B., and is urging the public to help reduce its spread.

The group says people should buy and burn local firewood, rather than move firewood from one location to another.

Paula Noel, New Brunswick program director for the Nature Conservancy of Canada, says the emerald ash borer does not fly far on its own but will hide in firewood or nursery stock than can be transported.

It is a non-native, invasive beetle, originally from Asia, that is spreading rapidly and threatening forested areas throughout North America.

Five of Canada’s ash species have been listed as critically endangered because of the emerald ash borer.

Previous story
Starbucks starts closing stores for anti-bias training

Just Posted

‘Betrayed’ Canadians could launch unprecedented protests over pipeline: activist

VANCOUVER — Outrage over the federal government’s announcement about buying the Trans… Continue reading

Kurelek painting sells in auction for $442,000, more than doubling estimate

TORONTO — A painting by Canadian artist William Kurelek sold in a… Continue reading

Tim Hortons to pilot all-day breakfast amid tensions with franchisees

TORONTO — Tim Hortons will pilot all-day breakfast in a dozen Ontario… Continue reading

CP Rail train operators on strike; signal workers reach agreement

MONTREAL — Canadian Pacific Rail’s more than 3,000 train operators walked off… Continue reading

WATCH: Sylvan Lake man finds success for table top game he created

Ryan Leininger designed Tiny Ninjas, now his creation is fully funded

WATCH: Red Deer Muay Thai fighters prepare for competition in U.S.

Stephanie Schmale and Jennifer Wiebe will compete in the TBA Classic June 21-24

Walmart offers employees new perk: cheap access to college

NEW YORK — Walmart is offering its employees a new perk: affordable… Continue reading

East Coast warned about beetles that have laid waste to Quebec, Ontario trees

FREDERICTON — The Maritimes are being warned about the arrival of an… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer Catholic Grade 8 students take to the track and field

A total of 499 students from Grade 8 in the Red Deer… Continue reading

ATM stolen in Rimbey

RCMP searching for two suspects

Canadian Facebook whistle-blower: I did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

OTTAWA — The Canadian data expert whose allegations set off an international… Continue reading

Ten cases dropped due to delays in military justice system: auditor

OTTAWA — The federal auditor general fired a rocket at Canada’s military… Continue reading

Auditor general says ‘cultural’ shift needed to prevent another Phoenix

OTTAWA — The failed federal public service pay system was the result… Continue reading

Pipeline fight continues, federal decision does not reduce spill risk: Horgan

VICTORIA — The politician leading the charge against the expansion of the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month