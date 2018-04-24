Edmonton retiree robbed of $210K in silver bars police investigating

EDMONTON — Police are hoping that they can provide a silver lining to an Edmonton-area retiree whose nest egg was stolen during a recent robbery.

Officers were called to the man’s property northeast of the city on April 11 to investigate a break and enter.

Police say a thief or thieves had broken into a safe in the garage and stolen silver bars worth more than $210,000.

Various items in the man’s home were also taken, including a number of registered firearms valued at almost $20,000 and a large amount of ammunition.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about the stolen property or those responsible please contact the Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

