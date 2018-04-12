FILE - In this July 8, 2016, file photo, a pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Sacramento, Calif. The Canadian distributor of the EpiPen says there is a shortage of one size of the emergency treatment for people at risk of life-threatening allergic reactions. THE CANADIAN PRESSAP-/Rich Pedroncelli

EpiPen and EpiPen Jr for anaphylaxis in short supply: Health Canada

OTTAWA — Pfizer Canada has advised Health Canada that there’s a shortage of its auto-injector EpiPen 0.3 mg and that its EpiPen Jr 0.15 mg is expected to be in short supply on Friday.

A shortage does not necessarily mean there is no supply available in pharmacies, but the company says there is limited inventory of both products and their availability is being managed nationally.

EpiPen and EpiPen Jr are used to deliver an emergency shot of epinephrine to patients who are at risk or have a history of a life-threatening allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis.

The federal agency says there are currently no alternative auto-injectors for anaphylaxis available in the Canadian market.

A shortage of EpiPen 0.13 mg was reported in January, and Pfizer said at the time it expected the problem to be rectified in early March. The company says the current supply constraints are due to delays at the manufacturing facility.

It’s recommended that patients have more than one auto-injector with different expiry dates. However, during the shortage, Health Canada advises that anyone who has an anaphylactic reaction but has only an expired auto-injector to use the expired product and immediately call 911.

EpiPen products expire on the last day of the month indicated on the product packaging. For example, a product marked as expiring in January remains valid until January 31.

Consumers are encouraged to visit www.drugshortagescanada.ca or contact Pfizer at 1-877-374-7361 for up-to-date information about the shortage and estimated re-supply dates.

Previous story
As royal wedding nears, brands benefit from ‘Meghan effect’

Just Posted

Space heater caused house fire

No one injured in house fire Wednesday that badly damaged north-end home

Red Deer surgeon says joint replacement wait time improvement in Central Zone is artificial

A Red Deer surgeon says a recent study that shows joint replacement… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos coach had Sylvan Lake ties

Darcy Haugan’s uncle and other relatives from Sylvan Lake travelling to Humboldt for memorial service

Lacombe family wins dream home in STARS Air Ambulance lottery

Ever since their then nine-month-old daughter had to be flown by STARS… Continue reading

Stettler man charged with murder

James Hulkovich was found dead on April 6

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

Toolkit, workshops aim to improve source water quality in Red Deer River watershed

A watershed protection group has launched an action plan to encourage municipalities… Continue reading

EpiPen and EpiPen Jr for anaphylaxis in short supply: Health Canada

OTTAWA — Pfizer Canada has advised Health Canada that there’s a shortage… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Point in Time Count and Survey results to come in June

Results from Red Deer’s latest Point in Time Homeless Count and Survey… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatcher of the Year named

Red Deer Emergency dispatchers answer 400 calls every day

Memorial for Humboldt Broncos to be held in Blackfalds

People looking for a way to express their grief after the Humboldt… Continue reading

Three men arrested, cocaine, crystal meth seized by Rocky Mountain House Mounties

Three men were arrested and cocaine, heroin and crystal meth were seized… Continue reading

Hockey moms urge Canadians to join Jersey Day: ‘We are all one team’

The message behind today’s campaign to support victims of the deadly Humboldt… Continue reading

Peterborough teen scores invite to royal wedding for charity work

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A fifteen-year-old southern Ontario girl has scored an invitation… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month