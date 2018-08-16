Esther the Wonder Pig has been diagnosed with cancer. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Esther, celebrity ‘wonder pig,’ diagnosed with cancer after CT scan

  • Aug. 16, 2018 7:19 a.m.
  • Life

GUELPH, Ont. — A celebrity pig whose owners raised more than half a million dollars to bring an oversized CT scanner to Canada has been diagnosed with cancer.

A post on the Facebook page for Esther the Wonder Pig says the nearly 300-kilogram porker was tested last week.

Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter raised the money to buy Canada’s first large animal CT scanner for the Ontario Veterinary College at the University of Guelph.

According to the Halton Hills Independent and Free Press, veterinarians discovered four tumours in the pig’s mammary glands when it was tested, one of which was cancerous.

Jenkins says the cancer appears to be in its early stages and has not spread.

In a Facebook post written about Esther, the owners say everything happens for a reason.

“Thankfully, we found it early, and we’re going to fix it,” the post reads.

Previous story
Cooperstown stirs emotions for dad of young baseball player

Just Posted

UPDATED: Another day of smoke for Red Deer area

Air quality risk remains high

Blood donations needed in Central Alberta: Canadian Blood Services

357 donors are needed before Aug. 26 at the Red Deer clinic

Red Deer woman bitten by dog hopes people vaccinate their pets

The woman was bitten Aug. 5

Photos: Smoky conditions in Red Deer

Red Deer and area is experiencing high risk air quality.See related: Red… Continue reading

PHOTO: Rainbow Block Party at Red Deer’s West Park

The Trans and Non-Binary Aid Society hosted a Rainbow Block Party at… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer man shaves beard for Mustard Seed

‘I have spent 30 years of my life being addicted to both alcohol and drugs’

US newspapers to Trump: We’re not enemies of the people

NEW YORK — Newspapers from Maine to Hawaii pushed back against President… Continue reading

Liberal MP Iqra Khalid accused of giving award to purveyor of anti-Semitism

OTTAWA — A Liberal MP is under fire for presenting a ”certificate… Continue reading

Ottawa intervenes to get 13-year-old ball player to Little League World Series

OTTAWA — Thirteen-year-old Dio Gama will get to play baseball in the… Continue reading

Esther, celebrity ‘wonder pig,’ diagnosed with cancer after CT scan

GUELPH, Ont. — A celebrity pig whose owners raised more than half… Continue reading

Feds preparing response in case Trump follows through on auto tariff threat

OTTAWA — With threats of devastating U.S. tariffs hanging over the auto… Continue reading

Committee to decide how millions in Humboldt Broncos donations are split

SASKATOON — Lawyers for the families of some of those who died… Continue reading

Boy, 11, dies after being struck by payloader on southern Alberta ranch

BOW ISLAND, Alta. — A boy has died after an accident on… Continue reading

Liberals look at creating federal holiday to mark legacy of residential schools

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government wants to establish a holiday to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month