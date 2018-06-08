A software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million Facebook users in May. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Facebook made some private posts public for as many as 14M

  • Jun. 8, 2018 8:08 a.m.
  • Life

NEW YORK — Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.

The problem, which Facebook says it has fixed, is the latest privacy scandal for the world’s largest social media company. The company said on Thursday the bug automatically suggested that users make new posts public, even if they had previously restricted to “friends only” or another private setting.

Erin Egan, Facebook’s chief privacy officer, says the bug did not affect past posts. She added that Facebook is notifying users who posted publicly during the time the bug was active to review their posts.

The news follows a recent furor over Facebook’s sharing of user data with device makers, including China’s Huawei.

Previous story
Vaping essays: E-cigarette sellers offering scholarships

Just Posted

Alberta legislature sitting dominated by pipeline, abortion bill ends

EDMONTON — A spring sitting that was dominated by the Trans Mountain… Continue reading

Ottawa eyes protection measures for the porbeagle – ‘Canada’s shark’

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — It is stout but fast, a top predator… Continue reading

Trump ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada, G7 as he prepares for Canadian debut

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Donald Trump is ramping up his blast of… Continue reading

7,500 jobs lost in May, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.8 per cent

OTTAWA — The economy lost 7,500 jobs in May as a drop… Continue reading

Supreme Court won’t hear case of convicted Innisfail bomber

Financial advisor serving life sentence for death of former client

WATCH: Red Deer mayor recognizes dozens of citizens

Mayor’s Recognition Awards were held Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel

Trump says he may pardon late boxing champion Muhammad Ali

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight… Continue reading

Vaping essays: E-cigarette sellers offering scholarships

A growing number of e-cigarette and vaporizer sellers have started offering college… Continue reading

Billy-Ray Belcourt wins $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize

TORONTO — Billy-Ray Belcourt sobbed as he accepted the $65,000 Griffin Poetry… Continue reading

Pace of new housing construction slows in May, as multi-unit projects slide

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the pace of new… Continue reading

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

PARIS — American TV celebrity and food writer Anthony Bourdain has been… Continue reading

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7, ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Donald Trump is provoking his fellow G7 leaders… Continue reading

Capitals defeat Golden Knights to win first Stanley Cup Final in franchise history

Capitals 4 Golden Knights 3 (Washington wins Stanley Cup series 4-1) LAS… Continue reading

Heat warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A large swath of Central Alberta is feeling the heat as temperatures… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month