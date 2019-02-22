Fashion Fridays: Must have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday Kim XO is following up on a viewer request to talk ‘must have wardrobe basics’. This topic is one that fashion followers are always interested in.

Kim has covered must have wardrobe basics in the past but it’s time to brush up on some new fashion trends for this season and explore more behind the closet door.

Starting with the most basic apparel, be sure to have both a white and black tank top.

Something as simple as a tank top can kick off your wardrobe in so many ways. If you’re missing this starter item in your wardrobe watch the video below to find out what how to find the best tank top for you.

Also included in this week’s video is some not so basic pieces for your wardrobe.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve collaborated with Artisan partners in East Asia, and @mangoandmoose on a special necklace. Made by a woman in East Asia named Chenny. Chenny supports her family and her two children. She was trafficked by a family member into the red light district. When she found work making jewellery the organization helped her escape and earn enough to live on. ‘We see you’ is the essence of this incredible piece; a piece that tells a story of brave, warrior women. While this tale also includes the tragedy and sorrow behind the human trafficking of women, the Artisan fingerprint etched into each pendant carries a powerful message that radiates freedom and strength. This beautiful message boldly states: “This is not the end of my story.” No matter our past, we all have a unique impression that is both irreplaceable and priceless. In collaboration with Artisan partners in East Asia , and Mango + Moose we say to wall women: We see you. You are not forgotten. Whether this necklace is for yourself, or a gift for another, our hope is that it will be cherished as a symbol of strength and standing in your power.- from those who have survived unimaginable pain, and whose stories are not yet finished. Together, we will change the future for women: daughters, mothers, sisters, and friends ❤️ We have not *officially* launched this piece and there is a limited supply. If you would like one the Link is in my bio 👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻 A great cause to support and a beautiful piece to wear! Enjoy! Kim xo ♥️

A post shared by Kim XO | Fashion Stylist (@stylebykimxo) on



