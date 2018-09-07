Fashion Fridays

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

  • Sep. 7, 2018 7:00 a.m.
  • Life

This Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, is all about fall florals and giving you some inspiration for outfit ideas.

“We all love a floral dress for summer, but designers are amping them up with a dark, dramatic twist for this fall too,” says Kim. “Rendered on black and darker backgrounds, flowers look dark and decadent. With the materials still staying a bit lighter, its the perfect way to look in-season without being weighed down by a heavy material.”

According to Kim, fall florals are much richer than summer floral prints, with mixes of oranges, blues and mustards.

“It makes it really fun to wear, there is a lot of great pieces long sleeves, light material,” she explains.

Watch below to see how Kim XO styles for this fall floral trend.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim Xo every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Captain Comics: Wham! Bam! It’s Batman Day
Next story
No more snail mail: Mormons to receive mission calls online

Just Posted

Red Deer bars complain of homeless people and carts driving away customers

Authorities need to find a solution, businesses say.

Red Deer County wants wetland replacement rules changed

Province urged to provide more options for replacing wetlands lost to construction

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter embraces new program

“Open Doors” program led by YWCA helps women who have experienced trauma

Many Red Deerians affected by smoky air, suggests poll

Nearly three quarters of poll respondents said they were affected by smoke

Still Loving You singer Meghan Patrick to entertain at Red Deer

Canadian country singer Meghan Patrick will entertain rodeo crowds this fall in… Continue reading

WATCH: RCMP release video of a break and enter at Stettler business

Stettler RCMP have released video footage of a break and enter in… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian decision within weeks on steel safeguards, says Bains

HAMILTON — The federal government plans to make a decision on safeguards… Continue reading

`M-i-l-k’ blocking NAFTA, says Trump adviser as Freeland, Lighthizer talk

WASHINGTON — The vexing issue of securing more American access to Canadian… Continue reading

Trans Mountain response not just about one pipeline, says Trudeau

OTTAWA — The future of resource development across Canada depends on the… Continue reading

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible a ‘model patient:’ hearing

CALGARY — A review board has heard a Calgary man found not… Continue reading

Bid to reduce right whale deaths has been ‘extremely effective:’ Canada

HALIFAX — A year after the population of critically endangered North Atlantic… Continue reading

Cooler weather allows B.C. government to cancel state of emergency

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has cancelled the state of emergency… Continue reading

Governor, Hillary Clinton open new Hudson River bridge

NYACK, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially opened the second span of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month